SB 145 in California Had Many Controversial Comments

The internet was flooded with concerning posts and messages when the new Senate Bill (SB) 145 passed in California. On Sept. 2, 2020, the bill was placed on the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom and is now up to him.

What is SB 145?

The way the SB 145 was written confused many who did not fully understand what they were reading. Especially if they chose to only read, “This bill would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.”

That is only a brief summary of a whole bunch of legal mambo jumbo. The rest of the text outlines the fact that a person will not be placed on the sex offender registry for being in a consensual LGBTQ+ relationship.

The fact-checking group PolitiFact immediately set out to correct people’s view of SB 145. Granted the some of the wording seems off, if the whole bill is read it makes sense. California’s Senate is trying to become more LGBTQ+ inclusive.

What Changes Can The SB 145 Bring?

According to current California law, a 19-year-old male involved in a consensual sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male can be placed on the sex offender registry list. The law authorizes a judge to use their own discretion on cases where vaginal intercourse with a minor takes place.

However, in cases where anal or oral offenses have taken place — a judge has no choice — the offender has to be placed on the sex offenders list.

This bill was first amended in the Senate on March 4, 2019. ince then it has been amended two more times since then. Once by the assembly on July 11, 2019. On Aug. 31, 2020, both the Senate and the Assembly passed the bill through.

Now the bill sit’s on Gov. Newsom’s desk awaiting his decision. As everyone sits in anticipation awaiting Newsom’s decision, California’s Senators have stepped up to defend the SB 145.

State Sen. Scott Wiener — Democrat from San Fransisco — is the author of SB 145 and he believes that the current state law discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. Wiener says that his bill “is an anti-discrimination law.”

Sen. Wiener believes that his bill will end “discrimination against LGBTQ people on the sex offender registry.” He wants to ensure equal rights for everyone.

The hope is that the SB 145 will help allow judges to make the same determination for everyone, no matter their sexual preferences.

In summary, the SB 145 does not allow pedophilia, it is an amendment to a law that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top Image Courtesy of Korean Resource Center ‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Jon Connell’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License