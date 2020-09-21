Bill Murray Celebrates Birthday New Movie Releases in October [Video]

Longtime comedian and actor, Bill Murray, turned 70 today. Murray’s brother and fellow actor Joel posted an image of them celebrating on Sept. 21, 2020.

From Caddie to Comedian

He was born William James Murray in 1950. His mother — Lucille Collins — was a mailroom clerk and his father — Edward Joseph Murray II — worked with lumber in Wilmette, Illinois. The comedian was the fifth born of nine children.

Other than his brother Joel; he also shares the limelight with his brothers John Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray. Like most of his siblings, he worked as a caddie. He used the money he made to help him pay for his education at Loyola Academy.

This is a private Jesuit High school located in downtown Chicago. He mainly goofed around while he attended there. Although he did participate in som acting and sport while there. Murray enrolled to attend Regis College to study pre-med. However, he decided to drop out after he was arrest on marijuana possession.

His Rise to Stardom

After which he joined Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, and John Belushi on the “National Lampoon Radio Hour.” Aykroyd, Radner, and Belushi went on to become founding members of “Saturday Night Live.” He joined them later in 1975.

He won his first Emmy Award — for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series — for his contributions to the show. From there Murray went on to star in numerous comedy films, such as, “Meatballs,” “Caddyshack,” and “What About Bob?”

Murray has been married two times and has six children from those relationships. In recent years he has been seen in the movie “Zombieland.” Earlier this year a trailer for the movie called “On the Rock” was released.

The Birthday Boy’s New Movie Summary

In the movie, Murray plays the father to Rashida Jones. Jones plays the character Laura who fears that her husband is cheating on her. She believes this due to her husband having to suddenly work a lot of overtime. Jones’ husband is played by Marlon Wayans.

Murray plays the playboy father, Felix, who convinces Jones to team with him and investigate her husband. Throughout the movie, he advises his daughter on everything from plastic surgery to what age women are when they look their best. Meanwhile, convincing her that her husband is truly up to no good.

Sofia Coppola wrote and directed the film. It is set to release on Oct. 23, 2020. Many fans and stars are wishing Murray a very Happy Birthday.

Written by Sheena Robertson

