President Trump Keeps Conservative Supreme Court Promise

President Trump released his short-long list of 20 Supreme Court Justice choices on September 9, 2020. As reported by SCOTUS Blog, this is the fourth list of potential nominees since his original was published in 2016 during Trump’s bid for the presidency.

During the past four years, he has placed more federal judges than any other president, according to recent comments made by the president. “In his first term, Trump has appointed 194 of those judges,” — nearly 25 percent of the federal justices in the United States.

Confirmed Trump Administration Supreme Court Justices

Shortly after taking office, President Trump quickly kept his campaign promise to add conservative candidates to the Supreme Court.

His first nomination was Neil Gorsuch on January 31, 2017. Gorsuch’s Associate Justice tenure began on April 10, the same year.

Brent Kavanaugh, Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee, withstood a harsh Senate confirmation and was confirmed on July 9, 2018. He began his service on October 6.

Trump’s Proposed Supreme Court Justices

Bridget Bade (U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit) Daniel Cameron (Kentucky attorney general) Paul Clement (former solicitor general of the United States) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) Stuart Kyle Duncan (U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit) Steven Engel (Office of Legal Counsel, DOJ) Noel Francisco (former solicitor general of the United States) Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) James Ho (U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit) Greg Katsas (U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit) Barbara Lagoa (U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit) Christopher Landau (U.S. ambassador to Mexico) Carlos Muñiz (Supreme Court of Florida) Martha Pacold (U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois) Peter Phipps (U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit) Sarah Pitlyk (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri) Allison Jones Rushing (U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit) Kate Todd (deputy White House counsel) Lawrence VanDyke (U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit)

Trump announced this list after two cases brought before the Supreme Court ruled against him. At the time his sense of urgency increased as evidenced by his tweet, “Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before.”

His declaration holds more weight with the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18, leaving a vacant Supreme Court seat.

While talking with the host on “Fox and Friends,” Trump explains that he will wait to announce his nominee out of respect for Ginsburg’s funeral.

Rumor has it that Judge Amy Coney Barrett was seen at the White House today. CNN says she is proven conservative.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

SCOTUS Blog: Trump releases new list of potential Supreme Court nominees; Amy Howe

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

