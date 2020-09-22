Kelly Ripa Gives 20 Homeless Students Laptops and Scholarships

Twenty well-deserving homeless students will receive laptops and scholarships on behalf of Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos. The laptops and scholarships each amount to $2,000. Ripa and Conseulos’ act of kindness will provide New York-bound college students a wonderful opportunity.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host and Consuelos partnered with the Win Foundation in New York to make this feat possible. The Win’s mission is “supporting individuals & families in addiction recovery.”

Many families are struggling to gain access to the essentials needed to make learning from home a success. The couple’s generosity was sparked by their observation of their own children’s ease of access to technology amid remote learning due to the coronavirus. Ripa stated:

We were watching our kids, with all of their technology, and Mark and I said, ‘Learning remotely is so difficult … how are they possibly doing this at Win?’ Sure enough, they didn’t have the Wi-Fi, tablets or other things they needed.

Some of the recipients of the laptops and scholarships live in housing provided by the Win Foundation. They did not have access to computers before Ripa and her husband’s donation.

The scholarships have provided optimism as one recipient, Michael Jones, stressed his determination to attend college regardless of the fires ripping through the West Coast. He is encouraged to begin his college plans at Portland State University. He commented that the couple’s generous donation will help him purchase essential items that will ensure his success in college.

Ripa has expressed their excitement in contributing to the bright futures of the students as she and her husband look forward to their outstanding accomplishments.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Female First: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos provide scholarships to homeless students

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Christen Bouffard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

