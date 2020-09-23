Four Seasons Tommy DeVito Dies of COVID-19 [Video]

Four Seasons Tommy DeVito, 94, died of COVID-19 on Monday night, Sept. 21, 2020. He was one of the four founding members of this legendary group.

The news of his death came through a Facebook post by actor Alfred Nittoli, a close friend of the singer, according to People Magazine. He and DiVito knew one another from films in which they both appeared.

Nittoli added he had heard from DeVito’s daughter, who informed him the services would take place in New Jersey.

As portrayed in the 2014 film, “Jersey Boys,” the band members’ character was dubious. Yet, they remained loyal to one another for many years. The young men were hoodlums, but they were exceptionally talented.

DeVito was the driving force behind the band’s inception — The Four Lovers became Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

He left the band in 1972, citing hearing problems, according to Deadline. The film, however, depicts his departure as a financial crisis. He was deeply in debt to a loan shark and he appropriated a million dollars from the band’s IRS tax savings account.

DeVito’s daughter accepted his award at the 2017 New Jersey Hall of Fame in the Performing Arts category induction. The film, however, depicted DeVito was present.

In his biography on IMDb, in 1965 band performed in the film “Beach Ball.” Between 1962 and 1966 Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons appeared four times on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” In 1967, he appeared in one episode of “The Red Skelton Hour.”

He appeared in three other films, all of which starred Joe Pesci;

1995, “Casino” as Crooked Poker Dealer.

1997, “Gone Fishin'” as Construction Forman.

2006, “The Good Shepherd” as Palmi’s Bodyguard.

Gaetano (Tommy) DeVito, a New Jersey native was born on June 19, 1928, in Belleville.

