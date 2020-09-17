Ted Cruz Named ‘Lyin Ted’ by Trump, on Supreme Court Short List

On Sept. 9, 2020, President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Ted Cruz —the man he nicknamed ‘Lyin Ted’ — on the Supreme Court shortlist.

It is hard to accept an adjective such as ‘lyin,’ to describe a potential supreme court judge, who will ultimately hold a seat on the highest court in the land. Even more unsettling, are that the accusation and nomination come from the person who now heads the highest office in the land, President Trump.

Cruz’s Qualifications

Cruz is 49 years old. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1995. After graduation, he clerked for the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist. He won the Texas senate seat in 2012.

He has a 5-4 record of arguing cases before the Supreme Court. He is no stranger to arguing cases in private practice before the high court.

In the past, Cruz seemed disinterested in a career change to Supreme Court Judge. However, in response to his recent nomination to the Supreme Court shortlist, he tweeted,

“It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for #SCOTUS.”

Supreme Court Justices

The United States Supreme Court is the head of the Judicial branch of government. Supreme Court judges serve for a lifetime. They are appointed by the president and must be approved by the senate.

According to the 1869 Judiciary Act, the supreme court membership consists of the Chief Justice and 8 associate justices, nine judges in all.

The primary job of the justices is to preserve and defend the Constitution. As they preside over select civil and criminal court cases, upholding the constitution upon which our country is founded is their guidepost.

Trump and Cruz’s Past Feuds

In the 2016 GOP primaries, he was runner-up to Trump. They both publicly accused each other of being dishonest. Cruz called Trump a pathological liar and Trump-branded the name ‘Lyin Ted,’ threatening to ‘spill the beans’ on his wife. Apparently a TV ad ran showing Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, posing nude in a GQ magazine photoshoot. Cruz denied any involvement in the ad.

Trump made disparaging remarks about Cruz’s father. He suggested that his dad was part of the plot to assassinate John F. Kennedy. Cruz was highly offended and vowed that he would not support then-presidential candidate Trump. Despite countless other bitter exchanges between Cruz and Trump, he had a change of heart and voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

Apparently they have decided to let bygones be bygones.

Cruz would have to beat out 19 other candidates on the Supreme Court shortlist, Trump would have to get re-elected, and a seat would have to open up for Cruz to don an honorable black rob.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image and Top Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Television’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Allen Allen’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

