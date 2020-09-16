Cranes Collide in Austin, 16 People Injured

Emergency crews in Austin, Texas are scrambling to the scene of two cranes crashing. News of this event hit media outlets around 11:38 a.m. (E.S.T) on Sept. 16, 2020. According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), at least 22 people were injured due to the collision.

Rescue teams are working hard to retrieve one of the crane operators, who is reported to be uninjured. At least 16 people have been transported to the hospital for their injuries. According to CNN, there are at least six ambulances at the scene.

Two EMS command units have responded to the incident as well. The two cranes collided in the Mueller community located in Northeast Austin. In the vicinity, there is a park, shopping center, children’s hospital, and an apartment complex in the area.

At this time officials are saying the area is not secure. Civilians and bystanders are being moved from the area. The crane collision was captured on video and posted by the local TV station KVUE. In the video, the two cranes are seen entangled together — several stories in the air. Construction has been underway since the neighborhood began to grow.

According to the local Fire Department, Captain Mark Bridge has ensured the public the operator is safe. “He’s fine,” Bridge stated as he described the man safe from “danger.” He also emphasized that the man was not in any peril, as the crane was safe from collapsing whilst he is trapped.

Currently, rescue workers are cooperating with crane specialists to get the man down. At this time there has not been a timeline given for when they will be able to safely extract him. First responders are currently sifting through debris.

Authorities believe this investigation may take some time to conduct. For the time being, they would appreciate it if people would stay away from the area.

Written by Sheena Robertson

