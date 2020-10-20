Adele Set to Host ‘SNL’ on Saturday

British singer, Adele, is scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 24, 2020. She announced her return to “SNL” on October 18th via her Instagram page. The musical guest that night will be H.E.R.

Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!

Her sentiments read after she found out the exciting news. Immediately after hearing about her return to the long-running show fans began speculating on why she is returning. Many people feel Adele may be releasing a new album.

Back in August, Adele had stated that she was unsure when she would be releasing new music. Fans have been patiently waiting for her return to the spotlight since her 2015 album “25.”

One fan pointed out that it has been five years since Adele has been in the public eye. Therefore it is safe to assume that she is coming back for something huge.

Adele announcement also stated that it will “be almost 12 years to the day” when she hosts on “SNL” this weekend. She further shared that she was excited that H.E.R “will be the musical guest!!”

Showbiz 411 has hinted that Adele’s new album may surprisingly be dropped over the Halloween weekend. They even stated that her new sound will be Beyoncé-style. The music industry is known to release albums between September and December due to the holiday season.

Adele is known for releasing her music during the winter seasons. Her ballad “Hello” was aired during an “X-Factor” advertisement on Oct. 18, 2015.

In February, a video of Adelle speaking at a wedding went viral. In the video, Adele is heard saying “Expect my album in September.” Then COVID-19 began ravishing the world and set everyone back a few steps.

Fans everywhere are excited to see Adele after all of these years. Especially since she will be showing off her new lighter figure. The singer has managed to shed roughly 100lbs since the last time she performed.

She showed off her amazing weight loss at Beyonce’s Oscar party back in February. The British star wanted to have some change in her life after he divorce from Simon Konecki last year.

A source close to her told People that she wanted to be a healthy mom for her child. Adele had gotten “to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something.”

She changed her eating habits after the birth of her son in 2012. Her friend Harry Styles helped her with her weight loss. He would have her over to his place to hike around his beautiful property.

There are reports saying that in 2017 she had lost roughly 28lbs due to the Sirtfood Diet. This program consists of plant-based foods like buckwheat, green tea, kale, and turmeric. These types of foods can help shed off the extra pounds.

These slimming foods are known as sirtuin activators. Scientists believe these plants can control the way the body processes sugar, fat, and regulates the appetite process.

Adele and fans are looking forward to seeing her on TV when she hosts “SNL” this weekend.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Mirror: How Adele lost seven stone – three easy lifestyle changes and the pop hunk who ‘helped’; Frances Kindon

Billboard: Adele’s ‘SNL’ Gig Has Fans Wondering If New Music Is on the Way; Ashley Iasimone

Metro: Signs that Adele will drop her new album after Saturday Night Live; Alicia Adejobi

Featured Image by Kristopher Harris’ Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of jdeeringdavis’ Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

