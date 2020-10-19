Dak Prescott on the Road to Recovery

Dak Prescott, a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the Cowboys-Giants game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. His 68 consecutive starts are the 3rd-longest current streak of starts by any NFL quarterback, behind only Philip Rivers, 229, and Russell Wilson, 132.

Prescott’s injury occurred after a nine-yard run in the third quarter. The field trainers and doctors immediately attended to him and fitted his ankle with a temporary cast before he was taken off the field on a cart.

Prescott said:

[I am] ready to start this come back, and I am in great spirits.

The Cowboys quarterback on an Instagram video post stated:

Just want everyone to know that I’m doing well, I can’t thank you enough for your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming.

Back-Up Quarterback

The Dallas quarterback was replaced by long time Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton completed nine of 11 passes for 111 yards during Sunday’s 37-34 win over the Giants.

Dalton had some cobwebs to clean out, including a fourth-quarter fumble on an exchange with rookie center Tyler Biadasz. But the veteran quarterback came through when it mattered and led the Cowboys to two field goals inside the final two minutes to secure the victory.

Prescott Future

Prescott, at the end of this season, will be an unrestricted free agent. He is presently playing on the $31.4 million franchise tag. After this injury, thoughts are swelling, wondering what the Cowboys will do about Prescott at the end of the season.

The Cowboys can use the tag on him again next March, or will they allow him to test the free-agent market. His agent Todd France and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

Prescott was offered a $50 million signing bonus and around $110 million guaranteed. But the deal-breaker was the Cowboys wanted a five-year deal, while Prescott was seeking four.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of cstewart21’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of All-Pro Reels’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

