Teofimo Lopez the Undisputed Lightweight Champion [Video]

Teofimo Lopez became the only boxer in history to hold four titles in one weight class Saturday, Oct. 18, 2020. The main card began at 10:00 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand conference center, with attendance limited to a few hundred.

Fight Card

The fight card had three other fights featuring Castaneda vs. Vargas in a 10 round bout, Saucedo vs. Barboza Jr in a 10 round bout, and Berlanga vs. Bellows in an 8 round bout.

Berlanga and Bellows’ fight was highly anticipated because Berlanga has built the reputation of winning all of his fourteen bouts in the first round. None of his fights have gone past two minutes and forty-five seconds. This fight was no different.

The Main Event

Lomachenko was the favorite to win this battle because of his perceived advantages in everything from experience to footwork, speed, and technique. This fight will actually look like centers around whether he can handle Lopez’s explosive power and unpredictable style.

The Lomachenko and Lopez bout started with both fighters feeling each other out during the first 5 rounds. Lopez won those rounds with a heavy jab and a powerful uppercut keeping the 3 title champion at bay.

Round 8 was the round that we began to see that Lopez was very well prepared for the many punching angles that Lomachenko is well known for.

Upon the start of the tenth round, the scorecards gave each fighter five rounds. The last two round was going to determine the winner.

Both fighters came out in the eleventh round, going blow for blow where that round could have gone either way. The last and final round started with Lopez taking over with heavy landing body shots that clearly affected Lomachenko.

Lomachenko feeling the fight slipping away, caused what was classified as an accidental head butt. This opened a very large cut over the right eye of Lopez. The referee stops the fight with thirteen seconds left, so Lopez’s eye could be attended to.

The Decision

The three judges’ scorecards for the final decision read, 116-112, 119-109, and the final judge 117-111. A winner by unanimous decision and the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, The Takeover Teofimo Lopez. A Star has been born.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

