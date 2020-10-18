Vasyl Lomachenko Boxing Champ Going for Fourth Championship Belt [Video]

Vasyl Lomachenko (32) and Teofimo Lopez (23) are headlining one of the longest anticipated fights of the year on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This fight will unify the lightweight titles.

Titles

Lomachenko is a Ukrainian professional boxer who is the current WBA Super and The Ring lightweight champion. His defeat of José Ramírez in his first professional fight awarded him the WBO International featherweight title. His only defeat has been to Orlando Salido in his second fight.

Lomachenko defeated Gary Russell Jr. in his third fight to win the vacant WBO featherweight title in his third fight. In his seventh professional bout against Román Martínez, He won the WBO super featherweight title. Appearing in 12 professional fights so far, Lomachenko is the fastest fighter ever to win three different weight class titles. He has successfully defended his featherweight titles four times.

Division Move

Finding it very difficult to get opponents, he moved up to the lightweight division for his next fight to face “The Ring Magazine” lightweight champion Jorge Linares. Not looking great, he survived a sixth-round knockout to win the fight via a TKO in the tenth round. He claimed the WBA Super and The Ring lightweight titles with that victory.

Because of his footwork, timing, hand speed, accuracy, creativity, and athleticism, the three belt champion is being classified as the next boxing superstar. He also won two consecutive Olympics and World Championships during his amateur career with an incredible record of 396 wins and 1 loss. Lomachenko has proved in just 15 professional fights why he is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Teofimo Lopez is not gonna be a pushover. He has been nothing but victorious so far in his 15 pro fights, with only three opponents making it to the judges. In his last fight to secure the IBF crown, Lopez blitzed through Richard Commey for a second-round TKO.

As these two great boxers tee off tonight, history will be made. Because never in boxing history has a boxer held 4 boxing titles.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

