Brad Parscale Has Nervous Breakdown Amid Campaign Investigation [Video]

Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, had a nervous breakdown on Sept. 27, 2020, at his $2.4 million Florida home. The breakdown occurred amid allegations that he is under investigation for stealing $25-$40 million from President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

As well as, misappropriating $10 million from the Republican National Committee (RNC). Trump’s campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, denies an investigation has been initiated against the demoted aide.

Parscale’s wife, Candice, ran from their posh home into the streets wearing only a bathing suit seeking help. He loaded a firearm in front of her and that is what prompted her to flee. Afterward, she heard a loud boom. She frantically stopped a female passerby and said:

I think my husband just killed himself.

The good samaritan, who requested anonymity, called 911 and consoled his distraught wife during the escapade. She also reported that she noticed bruises on his wife’s arm.

Police swarmed on the scene. They observed the demoted campaign manager talking to himself and drinking beer while his dog kept him company on the floor of his home which housed a revolver and multiple handguns, shotguns, and rifles.

After one to two hours of negotiating, police were able to detain Parscale. He ignored repeated commands to get on the ground before a SWAT officer initiated a double leg takedown on the 6’8″ tall Trump aide.

Candice revealed her husband had shown signs of stress two weeks prior to his apparent nervous breakdown and threatened suicide attempts.

Trump demoted him in July 2020, after he boasted an impressive crowd turn-out at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but failed to deliver and the media had a field day.

Parscale admits he became unapologetically wealthy while working for Trump. His lavish lifestyle affords him ownership of a 2017 Ferrari, Range Rover, BMW X6, boats, and $5 million in condos. He was making $15,000 per month as an electioneer for Trump.

There is speculation that the Trump family is afraid Parscale may talk to federal agents about possible finance violations during the campaign.

A commenter on Daily Mail, Diflyer, believes Parscale’s meltdown is a ploy to help him build his defense. He wrote:

I am accused of theft what’s a good defense? I know “madness” that should work. After all I did work for donny, surely that proves I mad.

Parscale was involuntarily committed to a medical facility for up to 72 hours. He provided a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 29, confirming that he is dealing with enormous stress and is stepping away from the company to focus on his family.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheree Bynum

Sources:

The Washington Post: Parscale steps back from Trump team after hospitalization

Daily Mail: Hospitalized Brad Parscale ‘is under investigation for stealing up to $40million from Trump’s campaign and $10million from the RNC’, as he spirals out of control over White House ‘gravy train’ ending and mounting debt

Sun-Sentinel: Brad Parscale says he’s ‘stepping away’ from Trump campaign as judge orders that his guns be kept from him; Austern Erblat and Mario Ariza

Vanity Fair: “THE FAMILY IS WORRIED BRAD WILL START TALKING”: TRUMPWORLD PANICS OVER DEBATE FIASCO AS CAMPAIGN TURMOIL MOUNTS; Gabriel Sherman

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Web Summit’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

