Steroids May Help Patients With Severe COVID-19

In early September, the WHO published findings proving the benefits steroids can have on patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms. According to scientists and other health officials, these results are a huge achievement for the fight against the virus.

Even though corticosteroids are inexpensive, WHO recommends that doctors only administer them to severely ill patients. Additionally, the organization advises that doctors only use previous treatment methods such as therapy for less severe COVID-19 cases.

By administering to use therapy as a treatment for severe COVID cases, Doctors would deplete global resources.

Study Results

In addition to the World Health Organizations’ study, the National Institutes of Health and the Infectious Diseases Society of America also conducted a steroid study on COVID-19 patients. The data collected from the new study found that after 28 days, only 33 percent of the steroid-treated patients died.

Contrarily, after 28 days, 41 percent of usual care or placebo patients died. According to AJC, for steroid patients in the meta-analysis study conducted by WHO, the mortality reduction rate was 34 percent. Regardless of what dosage or type of steroid patients received, the survival rate remained the same.

Only 18 percent of patients reported any side effects, and in smaller trials, only two people reported side effects. Although corticosteroids mark a significant improvement in the fight against COVID-19, corticosteroids do not directly attack the virus. Instead, they dampen the activity of a patient’s immune system to stop it from attacking a patient’s lungs causing the Acute respiratory distress system.

Written by Reginae Echols

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

