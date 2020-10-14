Hailey Bieber’s Family Torn by Political Divide

Hailey Bieber and her family are politically divided over the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election. Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, expressed her support of former Vice President Joe Biden in an Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

She made her political stance known on World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually on October 10. It raises the awareness of mental health concerns and supports those affected by the disease.

Bieber’s husband has opened up in the past about his bouts with mental illness and drug use. On his Twitter page last year, he recounts the days when his life was spiraling downhill, and it was a struggle to get out of bed. He further stated since his marriage to Hailey in 2018. He is learning the traits of becoming a “good man.” The Canadian native is not politically divided with his spouse as he pledged his support for Biden on Twitter in June of this year.

Sporting a blue shirt with Biden’s campaign name displayed on the right side, Bieber wrote a caption on her Instagram, stating that she is voting for Democratic candidate Biden to maintain her own mental health.

Shortly after her post, her father, Stephen Baldwin, proclaimed his political allegiance to President Trump on his Twitter account.

Interestingly, her famous uncles, Billy, and Alex Baldwin have not allowed politics to divide them. They are overtly voicing their support for the Democratic party.

Alex Baldwin is a phenomenal actor and is well known for his skits on “Saturday Night Live,” where he comically portrays Trump. He also hosts the well-known game show, “Match Game,” on the ABC network.

Bieber’s Instagram post received congratulatory praise from other celebrities in support of her political choice. The presidential election is Nov. 3, 2020.

