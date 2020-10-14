Conchata Ferrell ‘2 and a Half Men’ Star Dies at Age 77

Actress from the show “2 and a Half Men” Conchata Ferrell died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sherman Oaks, California. Her death was caused by complications caused by cardiac arrest. She was 77-years-old.

Ferrell was born on March 28, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia. She attended both Marshall University and West Virginia University. After graduating from Marshall’s with a degree in social studies in education, Ferrell explored life in the theater.

She managed to achieve this goal in an off-Broadway production, Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore.” From there she performed in Edward J. Moore’s “The Sea Horse,” earning her a Drama Desk, Obie, and Theatre World Awards for best actress in 1974.

Ferrell worked hard to get her roles in TV shows and movies. She ran the pizza place in the 1988 film “Mystic Pizza.” The actress played Helen in Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands,” next to Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, and Dianne Wiest.

She finally achieved TV stardom when she took the role of Berta in the series “2 and a Half Men.” Upon hearing the sad news many of her co-stars, friends, and fans took to social media to pay their respects to the amazing actress.

According to Warner Bros., Chuck Lorre creator and writer for the sitcom ‘2 and a Half Men’ had kind words to say about Ferrell.

“We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all, she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

In 2017, she joined Samuel Elliot and Ashton Kutcher in the Netflix series “The Ranch.” Ferrell played a Shirley for five episodes.

Ferrell’s strong, easy-going personality earned her roles. She loved playing the role Berta, the actress told The A.V. Club after the sitcom “2 and a Half Men” ended.

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and their daughter Samantha. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

