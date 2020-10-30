NASCAR Cup Series Postponed Due to Wet Track [Video]

The NASCAR Cup Series was postponed for the third time Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, due to the mist’s accumulation in the Dallas —Fort Worth Metroplex. This unrelenting mist has hindered any chances of drying the track enough to resume the race.

NASCAR Semifinal Round

Texas is the second leg of the NASCAR semifinal round. Sunday, many cars had a close encounter with the track walls due to misty conditions. The race resumes on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Poor weather is predicted for that morning, tapering off throughout the day.

On Sunday, 334 scheduled laps, but only 52 were completed. Clint Bowyer was in the lead in the 53rd lap when where the race was suspended.

He was followed by Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, and Martin Truex Jr., respectively.

Joey Logano won the previous weekend, and only three positions remain. The battle between Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott are key to watch Wednesday. They are only separated by eight points on either side of the cut-off line.

Race Resumed

Wednesday, the race finally resumed with Kyle Busch on the tail of Clint Bowyer, who was the race leader. Bowyer ran low on gas, and Busch made his move into the lead. Bush received calls from his crew chief Adam Stevens to save fuel and drive fast as he made his way into Victory Lane.

Busch stated on NBCSN’s broadcast, “It’s been a really long time” since his last victory. He has experienced 33 winless races in 2020 and an early elimination from the NASCAR competition in the 12th round.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Yahoo Sports: Postponed yet again: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas pushed to Wednesday, Nick Bromberg

Yahoo Sports: NASCAR at Texas results: Kyle Busch wins with 3 championship race spots up for grabs, Alex Andrejev

Sporting News: NASCAR at Texas rain delay updates: 2020 Cup Series playoff race pushed to Wednesday, DAN BERNSTEIN

ESPN: 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Standings

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of Ken Lane’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Zach Catanzareti Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

