Wendy Williams Speaks Out About Slurring and Confusion on Air [Video]

Wendy Williams slurred words and lost focus in the middle of sentences during her “Hot Topic” segment on “The Wendy Williams Show” episode about a week ago. On Oct. 28, 2020, she spoke out about the situation.

While discussing the rapper Rick Ross and his real estate investments on air, she appeared disoriented. She lost her train of thought and, at times, become silent. She has mispronounced some celebrities’ names during interviews.

After the incident, many of her fans were concerned and commented about her loss of focus. They said she seemed confused while she was talking. Her producer, Norman Baker, tried to help her stay on topic. A viewer posted on YouTube:

She can barely focus, Something is definitely off this episode. Please rest and take a break to recover, I just want you to be fine, it’s OK. another said.

Williams addressed the issue by telling her fan that she really appreciate them for watching her show, although she is not a perfect person. She is not the only person that spoke up about the situation. Some of her staff started speaking out. They said they believe she is self-medicating with pills — maybe some kind of opioid.

Following the COVID pandemic protocols, her staff sits in the audience every show, and they are worried that she may faint on air. The host recently took time off to deal with issues related to her Graves’ Disease.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Yahoo Entertainment: Wendy Williams Addresses Odd On-Screen Behavior in New Interview, Calls Out ‘People Looking to Pick and Poke’; Kimberly Roots

Fox News: Wendy Williams addresses on-air behavior after fans raise concerns: ‘I try to do the best that I can’; Jessica Napoli

Talent Recap: Wendy Williams’ Staff Speaks Out: ‘Make Her Go To Rehab And Get The Help She Clearly Needs’; Mriganka Chawla

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of celebrityabc’s Flickr Page-Creative Commons License

