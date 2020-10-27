Stable Negative Ions Essential for Optimum Results

By now, most people have heard about the benefits of negative ions. Replacing purified water (H²O) with negatively ionized water improves the body’s response to hydration. Making certain those ions are stable is essential to provide optimum results — primarily increased absorption.

Negatively ionized water takes living healthy a step beyond alkalized.

Understanding Alkalinity

Living alkalized means making choices of what foods and beverages to consume based on their acidity. The object is to lower the acid intake to become healthier, improve the immune system, and more.

Acidity is measured using a pH scale that ranges from 0-14. Danish biochemist Søren Peter Lauritz Sørensen created the scale in 1923.

On the pH scale, the lower the number, the greater the acidity, with 7.0 being the neutral point. According to the chart, the optimum pH for human blood is 7.365. H²O from the tap is typically plus/minus 7.0 in most municipalities in the United States.

Most people in the U.S. have access to safe drinking water. Demonstrating distrust in their municipalities, consumers buy purified bottled water. As of 2012, 195 brands sold single-serve H²O products. Americans drink 21 gallons each year per capita — to the tune of $24.1 billion.

Purification to Alkaline

Purification removes bacteria, algae, fungi, parasites, metals like copper and lead, and chemical pollutants from groundwater. Bottled water companies take the process further using a charcoal filter to remove the disinfectant used in the purification process.

A healthier option is alkaline water, which chemically raises the pH level — a method called electrolysis. The process uses a machine called an ionizer that uses electricity to modify the water’s molecular structure. Using electricity, the H²O molecule is charged with negative ions. The increased negative ions raise the pH level to at least 7.5 or higher creating an alkaline pH.

Alkaline or ionized water is also known as alkali, ion, iconic, electrolyzed, and miracle water.

In his book, “The Miraculous Properties of Ionized Water,” Bob McCauley explains:

In order to be healthy, we need only three things — alkalize, hydrate, and detoxify the body. If we accomplish this, we can prevent and even cure the body of any disease. Ionized water accomplishes all these things and much more.

Notably, there is a problem with long-term storage because molecules are not content in altered states, so they always strive to return to their original molecular structure. No matter how it is stored, ionized water loses its negative ions.

The best way to store ionized water is in a glass container in a cool dark place.

Alkaline water must be kept away from sunlight as the ultraviolet rays weaken the ions. Also, whenever alkalized water is exposed to the air, it will revert to its original molecular form within a short period of time.

Once a bottle of alkaline water is opened, it loses its negative ions. Essentially the money spent is wasted almost instantly. The answer to this quandary is to harness the negative ions somehow to make them stable.

Technology has been developed to stabilize negative ions, thereby creating alkaline water easily stored and does not become acidic when exposed to the air. Having stable negative ions enables consumers to trust the H²O’s increased ability to hydrate on a cellular level.

If being alkaline is healthier, then it is not a stretch to say conventional water modified with stable negative ions is the beverage for better health.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Healthline: Alkaline Water: Benefits and Risks

Healthline: Purified vs. Distilled vs. Regular Water: What’s the Difference?

Alkaline People’s Press: Alkaline Waters and Health: 10 Reasons to Drink Ionized Water Every Day

Spartan Enterprises, Inc: “The Miraculous Properties of Ionized Water;” Bob McCauley; 2010

Featured and Top Image by P2i Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

