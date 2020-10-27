Internet Issues Felt by Many All Around the World

Using the internet is almost a cornerstone for most Americans. On Oct. 27, 2020, numerous internet sites reported having issues. According to Downdetector, Comcast has had a fluctuation with internet issues for the past 24 hours. Most of their issues are internet-based, however, some people reported having issues watching television.

Cox Communications is another internet service that is reporting they are having issues as well. Although most patrons are only seeing issues if they live on the West Coast or Central North American regions.

Even Google has reported they are having issues with their servers. They reported about half of their users were having issues logging onto the site. The other issue they reported was their search engines had either stopped working or was running slowly.

Twitter and Yahoo users began reporting having issues around 12:01 p.m. EST. The majority of their issues stem from the websites themselves. However, a few people reported having issues with their apps and logging into the site.

One Twitter user reported they were seeing “content not available” on every photograph and video they saw. AOL and Zoom users have also reported experiencing issues with their websites.

A lot of people have noticed these issues are becoming more and more frequent as election day nears. Are the two things connected? This has yet to be discovered. However, it has not stopped a lot of people speculating the concept.

According to the ThousandEyes website, there have been at least 44 different types of outages reported. These outages are felt worldwide in at least 25 different locations. If a website or application is not working correctly, please contact the provider to let them know. Chances are many other people may be experiencing the issue as well.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

ThousandEyes: Internet Outages Map

Downdetector: Outage History

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Niharb’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of .hd.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

