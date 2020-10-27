Dallas Cowboys Andy Dolton Leaves Game With Concussion [Video]

The Dallas Cowboys back-up quarterback Andy Dolton leaves the game with a concussion Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Things seem to keep getting worst for the Cowboys when Dalton making his second start replacing the injured Prescott, received a hit to the head from Washington’s linebacker Jon Bostic as he slid to the turf in the third quarter.

Bostic was ejected from the game, and the Cowboys quarterback was taken to the locker room for a complete examination. Cowboys 2020, seventh-round draft pick Ben DiNucci took over for Dolton. The only team that is playing worst than the Cowboys right now is the winless New York Jets.

Washington’s Five Game Losing Streak

Washington came into this game on a five-game losing streak, and being the worst team running the ball, they pounded the ball down the Cowboys’ throat for 208 yards. The Dallas offensive line has been bombarded with injuries.

They could not get any offense going. The overall outlook for their season is looking very misgiving. In Week 8, they take to the road to play their NFC East divisional rival, the Philidelphia Eagles. No one can really tell if any team from this division wants to win this division.

Cowboys Coach Frustrations

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has expressed his frustration. He has no idea how to get this team to respond. McCarthy said he was not pleased with the passive reaction teammates had to the Bostic hit.

He continues:

We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another, It definitely was not the response you would expect.

The question is, how long will it take before Jerry and Stephen Jones wonder if they have made a mistake hiring McCarthy? The coach has many excuses to use because his team is playing so badly, such as COVID-19 and player injuries, but they are not the only team with these problems.

There are teams with first-year coaches that have their teams playing better than the Cowboys. Whenever a team in one season loses two quarterbacks to injury, that is a sign that the team will probably have a bad season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ESPN: Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton suffers concussion in loss to Washington,Todd Archer

CBS Fantasy: Cowboys’ Greg Zuerlein: Supplies only Dallas offense Sunday, RotoWire

The Dallas Morning News: 10 truths from Cowboys’ loss: Mike McCarthy has no idea how to get Dallas to respond to adversity, Jean-Jacques Taylor

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of Big cats lair Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of KA Sports Photos’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of All-Pro Reels’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

