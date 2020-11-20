900 Mayo Clinic Staff Members Tested Positive Within 2 Weeks

The dean of clinical practices at multi-state hospitals system announced that over the last two weeks, more than 900 Mayo Clinic staff members in the Midwest have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Fox News on Nov. 19, 2020. Since the pandemic began, about 2,981 of the company employees have been infected.

The Midwestern States have been hit hard by the latest round of the surging coronavirus cases. In the midwest, the Mayo Clinic System consists of hospitals, clinics, and other facilities that serve patients in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.

The Minnesota governor Tim Walz has put forth new safety measures this week to help stop the virus’s spread. Tony Evers, who is the governor of Wisconsin, has declared a new state of emergency, and Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa announced a new health order that mandates masks indoors.

About 1,500 Mayo Clinic employees are on work restrictions throughout the midwest due to coronavirus exposure, medical diagnosis, or are caretakers to a sick relative. The campus in Rochester, Minnesota, accounts for about 1,000. 93 percent of the cases were contracted in community areas like the break rooms while partaking in activities with their masks off like eating.

The hospital system faces a major shortage of staff, and all ICU beds at its main campus are full. To improve staff shortage, the Mayo Clinic recruits workers from recent retirement and brings in staff from other locations, primarily in Arizona. They are also temporarily moving research nurses into patient care roles.

