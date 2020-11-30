Chicago Bears Do They Have a Problem Drafting a Black Quarterback? [Video]

The Chicago Bears are in a place now where the blame can be passed around. This Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, the Chicago Bears lost to the Packers 41-25.

Some may say it is the offensive line, some may say they have a problem at the skill positions, and some may even say it is the coaching. But we all know that the leader of any professional football team is its quarterback.

Racist or Stupid

The Chicago Bears can argue that they are not racist because Vince Evans was the Bears quarterback in 1977. He was drafted in the sixth round in the 1977 NFL Draft. But the driving question that the Bears have yet to answer is, why did they not take a hard look a Deshawn Watson over Mitchell Trubinski.

Back in 2017, Watson took to Twitter about Bears saying, the Bears never once talked to him. The Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace was in the hot seat for his non-effort. After Watson’s tweet, a video surfaced of Rich Eisen talking to Watson on the phone. Watson tells Eisen that he had spoken to the Bears.

The confusion comes from former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White quoting Watson’s post and calling the Chicago Bears trash. It is apparent that the Bears are not racist, they are just stupid.

In 1983 Bears then General Manager Jerry Vainisi replaced Jim Finks and drafted many of the intricate players that played a part in the 1985 Chicago Bears Championship. Vainisi was fired in 1986. The Bears did not have a general manager until 2001 when Jerry Angelo took over. And during that time their draft picks were horrific.

When Angelo took over in 2001, he hired Lovie Smith and began to build another championship team. The Chicago Bears went to the Super Bowl in 2007 but lost to the Indianapolis Colts under Coach Dundy. Angelo was replaced in 2012 by Phil Emery. He was replaced in 2014 by Ryan Pace.

Given Pace’s understanding of the game as a player himself, it is not certain just yet if he has the ability like Jerry Vainisi and Jerry Angelo who knew what the team needed to win and went out, identified the right players, and put them in place.

But when it is all said and done it will be Pace that will in my opinion have to stand up and explain to the Chicago Bears Fan base why he was not able to do his job.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

Sportsmockery: Theory the Bears Won’t Draft Black QBs Is Real and It’s Bullshit, Erik Lambert

Chicago Suntimes: Stigma about black quarterbacks still exists in the NFL, Rick Telander

Fansided: Chicago Bears: Roddy White forgot about these black quarterbacks, Ryan Heckman

Featured and Top Image by Keith Allison Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License