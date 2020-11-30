‘The Queen’s Gambit’ the Most Powerful Piece on Netflix

“The Queen’s Gambit” ranks number one in viewership in the Netflix limited series line up, according to Mail Online on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Netflix reported the show raked in 62 million views — within the first 28 days of streaming — making “The Queen’s Gambit” the most-watched limited series on Netflix.

Netflix was approached three years back by Scott Frank to adapt the 1983 book of the same name written by Walter Tevis.

Although they knew the book was an intriguing story about a girl who developed into a chess prodigy, they did not imagine the success would be this massive, according to Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Netflix Original Series.

“The Queen’s Gambit’s” lead character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, wowed viewers with her understated beauty and slow methodic rise as the world-renowned queen of chess.

The crown did not come without its valleys as she wrestled with bouts of drug addiction stemming from her childhood stay in an orphanage.

Other Powerful Netflix Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit” is one season with seven compelling episodes. Netflix released the show on Oct. 23, 2020.

Netflix defines a limited series as a show that intentionally only has one season. Additionally, it is between 4- 10 episodes.

In a limited series, the storyline is resolved by the last episode. Therefore, a person’s indulgence is confined to a satisfying — depending on the content — short-term commitment.

Other limited series on Netflix that fared well are “The Last Dance” which highlights basketball’s icon, Michael Jordan’s, last foray with the Bulls in Chicago. “Tiger King” was seven episodes and gained widespread popularity.

“The Queen’s Gambit” Causes Increase in Chess Sales

It is not surprising chess sales soared by 125 percent after the “Queen’s Gambit” debut on Netflix. Seemingly, the pace of the storyline makes it easy to follow and understand the complex strategies of chess. This is a testament to the show’s writers and well-rounded cast that made viewers feel like they could become grandmasters — if they wanted to.

In chess, the queen is considered the most powerful piece on the board. “The Queen’s Gambit” mirrored this concept as it dominated Netflix’s limited series category with a record-breaking 62 million views.

Written by Sheree Bynum

