Chicago Joins America in Celebration of Joe Biden Winning the Election

Chicagoans joined other Americans in celebration after hearing Joeseph R. Biden, Jr. was projected to be the next President of the United States on Nov. 7, 2020. Thousands turned out in honor of the president-elect.

Celebrants posted tweets of people posing for photos with cutouts of Biden and Kamala Harris in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago on North Wabash Street. Many were holding signs reading, “Bye, Don.”

The large crowd shut down Wacker Drive from Wabash and Michigan Avenues — the Wabash bridge was lifted. Chicago police are on the scene in the event there is any illegal behavior.

Brandy Worthy rushed to North Wabash when she heard the election results. She says she wanted to be “with a large community of people to celebrate,” according to Chicago Tribune. Remembering how she, as a Black woman, felt optimistic with Barack Obama after his election. Worthy told Madeline Buckley that Americans voted a racist out of the White House.

The party-like mood was full of cheering. A drumline played, increasing the mood of those gathered to celebrate.

President-elect Biden and Kamala Harris will be speaking at 8:00 p.m. CT, which will interfere with NBC’s taping of the Notre Dame-Clemson game. Since the game begins at 7:00, the speech will interrupt the first half.

The coverage will switch to the NBCUniveral cable’s corporate affiliate, USA Network, returning to Chicago’s NBC-5 and other NBC stations once Biden is finished speaking.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

NBC5: Chicago Neighborhoods See Large Celebrations After Biden Projected as Election Winner

Chicago Tribune: Live updates: Emotions run the gamut as Chicago area reacts to 2020 presidential election news

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Michael Broyles’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License.

