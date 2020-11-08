Van Jones Cries on Air After Election Results Says ‘Character Matters’

Van Jones cries on the air, Nov. 7, after the 2020 election results hail Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America.

Jones, a CNN anchor, movingly outlined that parents can reaffirm to their children — character does matter.

President Trump has been accused of inciting violence by emboldening, rather than condemning, white supremacist groups. Racial tension in America has been percolating more than ever with the death of George Floyd and other high profile police killings.

Jones brought up the heartbreaking phrase, “I can’t breathe,” which became a battle cry for Black people everywhere. It was the phrase repeated countless times by Floyd and others forcibly detained by law enforcement before succumbing to untimely deaths.

Racism, according to Jones, has become more overt and nastier during Trump’s term in office. Speaking through tears and choked up with emotion, Jones reflected on the fear he had of his sister going somewhere as innocuous as Walmart and returning home safely.

The movements, Black Lives Matter, Me Too, and Say Her Name garnered national attention over the past few years in America. However, in a show of unity, Back, brown, and white Americans across the country came together and protested against police brutality, racial injustices, and equality for women.

For many, the soul of America and its democracy was at stake during this election. Americans were deprived of the sense of normalcy typically experienced during a president’s term, regardless of the candidate being Democrat or Republican.

America is in need of healing, unity, and restoration of truth and character. Suffice it to say, millions of Americans share Jones’ sentiments. The people have spoken through their votes. They are anxiously awaiting Biden to deliver on his promise — to be President for all Americans.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Times Now: ‘It’s a good day’: CNN’s Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins US election

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of beemergirl99’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

