President-Elect Joseph Biden Graciously Accepts Job of Reuniting America [Video]

Joseph Biden is the man America needed most — a reasonable, rational, and empathetic leader. He and Kamala Harris greeted the world for the first time as President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris shortly after 8:00 p.m. EST, on Nov. 7, 2020.

During their speeches, each graciously accepted the job of reuniting the country.

Harris walked onto the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, accompanied by the sounds of vehicle honking, and cheering.

As the camera panned over the attendees, people could be seen crying “tears of gratefulness, joy, and relief,” says a tearful woman attending the watch party.

The vice president-elect is the first woman to be elected to the Executive Branch. She is also Black-South Asian. During her acceptance speech, she talked about this historical event saying she might be the first woman in her position, but she would not last. As one commentator put it, Harris shattered the glass ceiling!

Kamala Harris Takes the Podium First

She quoted Congressman John Lewis: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act.” He meant this country’s democracy is only as strong as those who are willing to “fight for it, to guard it, and never take it for granted,” she explained.

It takes struggle and sacrifice, but the rewards are many, “Because we the people have the power to build a better future.”

Harris praised the voters who turned out in record numbers — choosing hope, unity, decency, science, and truth. She said:

You chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Before introducing Biden, she described him as a healer, uniter, and “a tested and steady hand.” She praised his willingness to do the hard work needed to overcome the pandemic and rebuild the economy.

Joe Biden Accepts Responsibility for the United States

Biden addressed the horn honking and shouting crowd, saying: Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. He said he was surprised and humbled by the trust the voters placed in him:

I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. [I will be a president] who doesn’t see red states and blue states but all the United States.

He further pledges that he will work to rebuild America, to bring dignity to her again. Biden said it is time to come together as a nation, no matter our political differences, age, wealth, sexual orientation, and race.

We must make the promises of the country real for everybody. No matter their race, their ethnicity, their faith, their identity, or disability. Folks, America has always been shaped by inflection points, by moments in time where we have made hard decisions about who we are and what we want to be.

They are not the enemy; they are Americans. Biden declares it is time to put away the hostility and rebuild the country together.

The Bible tells us, to everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow, and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America!

Biden explains that even though he is a proud Democrat, he will be an American president.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Families Join Them on Stage

Tasteful but glorious fireworks display topped off the acceptance speeches. It began moments after the stage filled with the Bidens, their children, and grandchildren. Harris’ husband, children, sister, and other family members joined in the festivities.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN Live: Election Day in America

The New York Times: Read Kamala Harris’s Vice President-Elect Acceptance Speech; by Matt Stevens

NPR: Hope, Healing And ‘Better Angels’: Biden Declares Victory And Vows Unity; by Camila Domonoske and Barbara Sprunt

All Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

