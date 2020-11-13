Marijuana Strains Which Can Enhance Podcast Listening

Marijuana has been receiving headlines lately, especially after election day in November 2020. This article will lay out a few different marijuana and what podcasts they help enhance.

For those who like to listen to Interview Podcasts — Aliens on Moonshine is a good choice. Aliens on Moonshine is a marijuana strain that is CBD-dominant. This means it will not get the user so stoned that they become distracted. Aliens on Moonshine is a cross between Sour Alien and Moonshine. This marijuana strain has been reported to have a tropical smell with a sweet mango-like note. Its effects tend to have a light and relaxing effect on both the mind and body.

More Cannabis Strains

For those who enjoy listening to Pop Culture Podcasts — Sweet Island Skunk is a good choice. This marijuana strain pairs quite nicely with the show’s goofy hosts. Sweet Island Skunk has a long-lasting euphoric high that leaves users feeling relaxed for up to three hours. So pop on the favorite podcast and enjoy as the high moves from the mind to the body.

For True Crime and Nonfiction Podcast lovers — Dutch Treat is a beautiful choice. Dutch Treat is a marijuana strain that is cerebrally stimulating. This makes learning all the spooky, creepy, heartbreaking stories more enjoyable. Dutch Treat is an amazing strain to use when for concentration.

This marijuana strain is classified as a hybrid that helps open up the brain making it easier to think. It is described as a potent high, however, a person can tell when they have had just the right amount.

For those who enjoy Internet Culture and Storytelling Podcasts — Amnesia Haze is a good decision. This marijuana strain is a cerebrally uplifting experience that helps the users be more open to the stories. Amnesia Haze is derived from the classic Haze family. Many people report its effects are euphoric, relaxed, and uplifting.

Further Information

For the people who enjoy listening to Sex and Comedy Podcasts — Ice Cream Cake is the recommended choice. Sex and Comedy podcasts do not need to have their listener’s full attention. This makes Ice Cream Cake an excellent decision for the whole-body high one receives from this potent strain.

This marijuana strain is created from crossing Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. These two marijuana strains are extremely potent hybrids. If Ice Cream Cake is taken in high doses it can make a person become couch potatoes.

For listeners of Science and History Podcasts — Cherry Cookies is recommended to use. Cherry Cookies provides users with a light head high. This marijuana strain is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) and Cherry Pie. It is said to have a sweet earthy taste.

For those who enjoy Sports Talk Radio Podcasts — Strawberry Shortcake is the choice to make. Strawberry Shortcake is an Indica-dominant hybrid. This marijuana strain has both a fruity and grassy flavor. It is definitely the strain to choose when wanting to kick up the feet and relax.

Of course, that is just a few choices that are available. There are many different kinds of marijuana. All of which can help the user achieve the proper enlightenment for the right occasion.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

Weed Maps: 7 of the best weed strains for listening to podcasts; Dante Jordan

Featured and Inline Image Courtesy of Cannabis Urlaub’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

