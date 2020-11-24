NFL Week 11 Recap [Video]

As always week 11 of the NFL season started with Thursday Night Football on Nov. 19, 2020, as the Cardinals battle with the Seahawks.

NFL: Thursday Night Football Seahawks 28 — Cardinals 21

The Seahawks draw first blood with a DK Metcalf 25-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson in the first quarter with 8:45 left in the first. Both defenses tighten up and only allowed a three and out for their next two possessions.

But early in the second quarter the Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake two-yard touchdown run put them on the board with 13:51 left in the half. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks responded with a 10 play, 75-yard drive ending with a Tyler Lockett 11-yard touchdown pass with 8:27 left in the half. The point-after attempt was missed.

The Seahawks’ kicker Jason Myers kicks a 27-yard field goal ending the half with the Seahawks up 16-7.

Arizona comes out in the second half scoring two touchdowns while the Seahawks add another touchdown to their lead. But a penalty on Cardinals’ J.R. Sweezy was enforced in the end zone for a Safety. The Seahawks pad their lead with a Jason Myers 41-yard field goal.

NFL: Browns 22 — Eagles 17

At the end of the first quarter, there was no score. The only score in the second quarter was the Browns’ Sione Takitaki’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. Second-half scores consist of the Eagles scoring two touchdowns and a field goal. The Browns scoring one touchdown, three field goals, and a safety which put them over the top.

NFL: Saints 24 — Falcons 9

In the first half of the game, the Falcons only could score three field goals while the Saints scored one touchdown and two field goals. The first half ended with the Saints leading 10-9.

In the second half, the running game of the Saints took over with Taysom Hill rushing for two touchdowns along with Alvin Kamara’s three-yard touchdown run. Atlanta scored two more field goals but it would not be enough to win this game.

NFL: Washington 20 — Bengals 9

The Bengals lose more than just this game. Their starting quarterback Joe Burrow tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the year. The Bengals were only able to score one touchdown and one field goal. This was not enough since Washington scored two touchdowns and two field goals giving them the victory.

NFL: Panthers 20 — Lions 0

The Panthers totally dominated this game by scoring two touchdowns and two field goals. Detroit punted the ball six times along with a fumble and a missed field goal.

NFL: Steelers 27 — Jaguars 3

The Jaguars could not have thought that they were going to win this game punting six times, throwing four interceptions, turning the ball over on downs, and only scoring one field goal. Big Ben and the Steelers are still the NFL’s only undefeated team scoring three touchdowns and two field goals. Big Ben passed for 267-yard, two-touchdowns, and one interception.

NFL: Titans 30 — Ravens 24

The Titans in the first quarter scored a touchdown on a Jonnu Smith 1-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill and also scored with a Stephen Gostkowski 40-yard field goal with 48 seconds left on the clock.

Baltimore did what they could to put this game in the win column with Mark Andrews’ 31-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in the third quarter increasing their lead with 9:34 left in the quarter. The Titans scored two touchdowns and a field goal giving them a 24-21 lead with 2:18 left on the game clock.

Lamar Jackson orchestrated a nine-play 65-yard drive down the field tieing the game with a Justin Tucker 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the game. The Ravens get the ball first in overtime and go three and out. Tennessee gets the ball and with a six-play, 73-yard drive, the game was won with a Derrick Henry 29-yard touchdown run.

NFL: Texans 27 — Patriots 20

The Houston Texans jumped out in the first half scoring three touchdowns to the Patriots one touchdown and field goal. Half time score Texans 21-10. In the second half, the Patriots tried to close the gap by scoring a touchdown and a field goal but it was not enough.

NFL: Broncos 20 — Dolphins 13

Devers two touchdowns and two field goals carried them into the fourth quarter with a 20-13 lead. The Dolphins had to sit Tua Tagovailoa and brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Miami had an opportunity to tie the game late in the fourth quarter on a third and eight play on Denver’s 15-yard line. Fitzpatrick threw a pass deep across the middle intended for D.Parker but was picked off by J.Simmons in the end zone for a touchback with 1:03 left on the game clock.

The Broncos were on the move down the field when D.Lock connected on a pass deep right to T.Patrick to the Miami 23rd-yard line for 61 yards when time expired.

NFL: Chargers 34 — Jets 28

Both teams scored a touchdown in the first quarter but the second quarter was all Chargers. Justin Herbert threw two touchdowns, one to Mike Williams for 39-yards and the other to Hunter Henry for two-yards. The half ended with the Chargers on top 24-6.

The Jets were on the comeback trail scoring three touchdowns and a field goal in the second half. The Chargers scored another touchdown and a field goal of their own to put the game out of reach.

NFL: Colts 34 — Packers 31

The first half of this game was filled with touchdowns. Green Bay scored four touchdowns while the Colts scored two. Green Bay closing out the half on top 28-14.

In the second half, the Colts began to make their move. Indianapolis scored three field goals and a touchdown taking a three-point lead with 8:56 left on the game clock. With the clock running down the Packers move the ball down the field with a 10-play 86-yard drive ending with a Mason Crosby 26-yard field goal sending the game into overtime.

Green Bay receives the ball first in overtime and turned the ball over with an Aaron Rogers pass to M.Valdes-Scantling where he fumbled recovered by D.Buckner at Green Bay’s 29-yard line. With the Colts’ next possession, they moved down the field and kicked a 39-yard field goal

NFL: Cowboys 31 — Vikings 28

The Cowboys get their quarterback Andy Dolton back and they trade off four touchdowns each, but it was the Greg Zuerlein 19-yard field goal at the end of the first half that made the difference.

NFL: Chief 35 — Raiders 31

Both high flying offenses chacked up four touchdowns, but going into the fourth the Raiders were on top with a 35-yard field goal. With 1:43 left on the game clock Patrick Mahomes’ 7-play 75-yard drive culminating in a Travis Kelce 22-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left on the clock.

NFL: Monday Night Football Rams 27 — Bucs 24

In the first half of this Monday Night showdown, the Rams and the Bucs scored two touchdowns each. With 1:01 left on the clock, the Rams’ Matt Gay kicked a 38-yard field goal to put the Rams up at the half 17-14.

Tampa Bay in the third quarter tied up the game with a Ryan Succop 38-yard field goal set up by a Jered Goff interception. The Rams miss a field goal and Tom Brady gets picked off by J Fuller on a first and 10 pass intended for C.Godwin.

The Rams score a touchdown followed by a Chris Godwin 13-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady tieing the score at 24, with 3:53 left on the game clock. Goff conducts an eight-play 53-yard drive ending with a Matt Gay 40-yard field goal to take the lead.

Tampa Bay had an opportunity to put a drive together with 2:36 left on the clock. TomBrady on a second and 10 is intercepted by J Fuller again ending the Bucs chances.

Written by Omari Jahi

