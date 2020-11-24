Los Angeles Homicide Tally Hits 300

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported that their death toll has reached 300 homicides for the first time since 2009. In 2009 the city reported 312 homicides. The numbers have increased from the 257 homicides reported in 2019 according to CNN on Nov. 23, 2020.

Most of the violence took place this year in central and South Los Angeles. The latest death this year, is the shooting of a 17-year-old male.

The incident took place beneath a highway overpass in south Los Angeles. The young male was riding a motorcycle near his home when he was gunned down.

He passed away en route to the hospital. Stacy Spell, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Captain, reported that the official count will come after additional determinations are made including by the county’s coroner.

Over the last year, many cities across the United States have also witnessed an increase in homicide and shooting incidents.

In September Louisville, Kentucky reached a record of 121 murders, according to statistics from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), these are the most homicides the city has ever seen. That same month the LMPD Lt. Donny Burbink reported that the numbers of reported murder cases strained the homicide unit’s ability to investigate all of the cases, only 37 arrests were made of all of them.

We have not been able to provide victims’ families the propre investigation, that we would like to, and it is really unfortunate, we are hoping that sooner or later, things start to clam down so our victims’ families can get some of the answers they want. Burbink said.

