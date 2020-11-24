Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds Update [Video]

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds have run into some challenges, experiencing annoying popping sounds when switching between noise-canceling and ambient modes. Jabra jumps on this problem very quickly by releasing a firmware update that vows to fix these issues.

Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds Issues

This popping issue did not only occurred when switching modes, but it also occurred when removing the right earbud from the ear. If you have purchased the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, the firmware can be accessed through Jabra’s Sound+ app.

Another challenge Jabra discovered and fixed was a crackling noise during calls. Also when disconnecting and reconnecting the earbuds during a call the result would be a loss of the call audio. Some may want to know, are Bluetooth earbuds safe?

Scientific Research

Research studies have discovered that electronic devices such as Bluetooth Earbuds may be damaging to our personal health. This potential danger has caused consumers to become cautious about new technology. Like many electronic devices out today, Bluetooth Earbuds produce EMF radiation. What is EMF radiation you ask?

What is EMF Radiation?

Electromotive force (EMF) is a measurement of the energy that causes current to flow through a circuit. EMF is considered radiation. Scientists believe that there is not enough evidence to state that this is dangerous, but long-term exposure is a concern.

There are two types of EMF, Non-Ionizing Radiation, and Ionizing Radiation. Non-ionizing radiation is mild in radiation and ionizing radiation consist of high-levels of radiation.

The following are examples of them both:

Non-ionizing radiation

Microwave ovens

Computers

House energy meters

Wireless (Wi-Fi) routers

Phones

Bluetooth devices

Power lines

MRIs

Ionizing radiation

Ultraviolet light

X-rays

More and more scientists are beginning to believe that exposure to non-ionizing radiation over long periods of use may cause serious health issues. Is the corporate bottom line worth creating a future health issue?

Many are wondering when your phone gets hot is that EMF radiation being exposed to our bodies? Are these Bluetooth Earbuds like Jabra Elite 85t really safe? If future generations begin to suffer from a form of ear cancer the question will be answered.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

Engadget: Jabra updates its Elite 85t earbuds to fix annoying noise issues, Nathan Ingraham

Safesleeves: ARE BLUETOOTH EARBUDS SAFE?

Wavewall: What is EMF Radiation?

Feature Image Courtesy of Andreas Neustifter’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Images by Matti Blume Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Soundberg Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License