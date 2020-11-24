Taylor Swift Will Debut ‘Folklore’ Concert Film on Disney +

Superstar Taylor Swift has announced her “Folklore: the long pond studio sessions” concert film will debut exclusively on Disney+. Her intimate movie will be released on Nov. 25, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. PT. The singer worked alongside The National’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on the multiple music genres film.

‘Folklore’ Produced in Isolation

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift worked with everyone from different locations. Throughout the album, Swift performs each song with guest appearances from Vernon and co-producers Dessner and Antonoff. As all 17 tracks unfold they reveal each meaning and story about the music.

The three musicians filmed in secret in Upstate New York at Dessner’s Long Pond recording studio. They did this using a robotic camera to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols back in September.

According to a recording Swift sent “Good Morning America,” they created the album while working in complete “isolation.”

She further stated that she is thrilled to be able to finally release the album. Adding that, she enjoyed making the film.

Swift to Appear on Good Morning America

The 10-time Grammy winner will be appearing on “Good Morning America” on November 25. While there she will be discussing the new film. Over the summer Swift shattered several records. She had seven albums sell at least half a million copies in one week.

Swift beat her own record for winning awards during the 2020 American Music Awards. She won three awards that night. This puts her total of awards at 32.

Many fans began speculating about Swift’s plans after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram. She captioned the image with “not a lot going on at the moment.” Swift wrote the same caption on a post she wrote back in April. During which time she was secretly recording the “folklore” album.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Good Morning America: Taylor Swift announces ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ intimate concert film for Disney+ by Layne Winn and Eliana Larramendia

Variety: Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ Concert Film to Debut on Disney Plus by Todd Spangler

Featured Image by Eva Rinaldi Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inline Image by Marcin Wichary Wikimedia – Creative Commons License