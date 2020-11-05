Protesters Arrested in Oregon and New York

In Portland, Ore. and New York City, protesters were arrested overnight following protests on Nov. 4, 2020. Stress builds as many Americans are waiting for the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Portland Police declared a riot after they witnessed people smashing storefront windows in the downtown area. They arrested 11 protesters. A spokesman for the Portland Police stated,

There have been 11 arrests tonight and we have not received any reports of injuries. All of the gatherings that were declared riots were downtown.

The Oregon National Guard was called in to help control the violence in the city.

Videos on social media showing activists and police in a heated confrontation in New York City. The NYPD arrested 50 people and seized several weapons, explosives, knives, and a stun gun.

Waiting for election results from Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, Pennsylvania, causing many Pro-Trumpers agitation resulted in protests and riots. They want the votes to be counted faster.

Donald Trump’s supporters gathered at the Maricopa County precinct, located outside of Phoenix, and shouted:

Count those votes!

In response to President Trump’s effort to challenge the vote count, many people marched through American streets.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of David Geitgey Sierralupe’s Flikr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Dennis Deery’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

