Smartphones No Longer Useable Can Be Reused

Smartphones are often replaced with a newer version by many people around the world, according to PC, on Nov. 4, 2020. The minimized supercomputer that many carry in their pockets daily has many benefits. People are using their smartphones to analyze data, search the internet, check the weather, stream media, play games, and take pictures.

Smartphones last many years, but most companies have an upgrading period that tempts many to splurge on a newer device. But on the other hand, some people have old phones collecting dust around their homes. Pocket pals that people no longer use — can come in handy.

People Can Donate Their Old Smartphones to Domestic Violence Victims

In April 2020, Ashton Wood cleaned his house and stumbled across a few old phones and decided to launch DV Safe Phone. The program takes phone donations and gives them to domestic violence victims, so they have access to a working phone in case of an emergency — and potentially save a life.

When the phones are donated, they are erased, reset, tested, and given to victims through the Red Rose Foundation. The foundation fights to end domestic and family violence-related deaths in Australia.

They also support survivors of violence. Betty Taylor is the CEO of the organization. Taylor and Wood received about 100 phones from commissioner Katarina Carroll.

The mobile phones that Carroll donated to the domestic and family violence organizations will be given to families as soon as possible. The Queensland Police Service is committed — the agency is working with the community to prevent and raise awareness of domestic violence. Carroll is proud to collaborate with the other organizations, she stated,

I’m happy and pleased that we can give back by donating our repurposed corporate and personal phones to the domestic violence victims.

A Maryland Nonprofit Uses Old Smartphones to Help Covid-19 Patients

Secure The Call takes smartphone donations to help COVID-19 patients. The organization was founded about 17 years ago to support homeless people, senior care patients, and women in shelters that did not have access to a phone. However, since the coronavirus pandemic’s onset, many hospitals have reached out to them for phones to give to COVID patients.

The smartphones that many people think are no longer useable are useable. They are sent to hospitals across the country for patients on coronavirus units. The patients can use their phones to stay in contact with their family members and friends.

Secure The Call makes sure donated smartphones are WI-Fi compatible. Before shipping them to hospitals, they install three video chatting apps – Zoom, Facebook Messenger, and Google Hangouts.

They have provided thousands of smartphones to over two hundred hospitals around the United States. This year due to the coronavirus, pandemic phone donations are down about 50 percent.

Neal Holtz, Secure The Call’s head volunteer, stated:

People are literally in the hospitals without a way to communicate with the outside world. Some nurses and doctors are holding up their personal smartphones and letting them facetime or skype with their loved one. Our collections are down right now because of COVID. Around the country, we have several hundred of these collection barrels but a lot of them are in locations that are not even open, Holtz said. We take broken smartphones, we can fix the phone or use it for parts.

The coronavirus rates are increasing, so the organization is in great need of smartphones to support patients. They also accept donations by mail.

An Old Smartphone Can Come in Handy

Do not allow any old smartphones to kill the environment in a landfill or collect dust in a drawer. Instead, reuse it by connecting it to Wi-Fi, downloading a security camera app, and then mounting it wherever a home security camera.

Smartphones collecting dust can be used as a webcam as well. Pixl Toys has a Pixlplay Camera that turns a cellphone into a camera for kids. It encases most standard-size smartphones and resembles a classic camera.

Smartphones that are not thought of as usable can come in handy.

