Trump Appointee Refuses Biden Legally Mandated Transition Assistance

President-Elect Joe Biden’s team planned to begin the arduous task of preparing for the transition of power on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. But a Trump appointee, Emily Murphy, refuses to sign the necessary documents for them to move forward.

The administrator of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) little-known role is to handle the paperwork needed to launch a president-elect’s transition. Doing so officially turns over millions of dollars set aside for presidential transitions and security clearances for each of Biden’s team members.

It will also give the Biden team access to government officials, office space agencies, and equipment. All of these are necessary to secure a timely and effective transition. Moreover, it is not Donald Trump’s money. Taxpayers fund the transition of the winner.

Murphy says she has no intention of completing her job until the Trump-Biden election results are certified by the formal Electoral College on December 14.

The Washington Post spoke with a senior Trump administration official who predicts that Trump will tell agency heads not to talk to the Biden team.

As of Sunday, November 8, there are 74 days until Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Not having access to the necessary agencies and information will impede a smooth transition of power. The Biden administration must be fully briefed on everything pertinent before taking office; otherwise, they will be playing catch up during their first months in office.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Washington Post: A little-known Trump Appointee is in charge of handing transition resources to Biden — and she isn’t budging

