McDonald’s Rolls Out a New Burger

McDonald’s announces they have developed their own meatless burgers. This announcement was made on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. McDonald’s has stated that soon they will be offering their own plant-based protein.

McDonald’s Plant-based Burgers

The new meatless burger will be called McPlant. McDonald’s further stated that they will soon begin placing the McPlant in select stores. The company also pointed out that new meat could be used in breakfast sandwiches and other items.

This new meatless patty is expected to be placed in select McDonald’s around the world in 2021. Afterwhich the company plans on releasing the McPlant everywhere. McDonald’s has also disclosed they have plans for a new crispy chicken sandwich.

McDonald’s international president, Ian Borden, stated that the “McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s.” Borden further stated that the meatless protein “could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes, and breakfast sandwiches.”

McDonald’s New Chicken Sandwich

In a blog on McDonald’s corporate web page, they described the new chicken sandwich they will be introducing next year.

“It will be simple, but fantastic – a craveable crispy chicken fillet, topped with crinkle cut pickles and butter, all served on a toasted potato roll. Our customers asked for it and we can’t wait for them to get a taste.”

McDonald’s blog further stated they had already tested the McPlant for the first time in select stores in Canada. The response they received in Canada was very encouraging. This response caused McDonald’s to become “excited” to introduce “a delicious plant-based burger crafted for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s worked hard with the creators of the McPlant to ensure customers will continue to have the same great taste. Late last month McDonald’s announced its McRib sandwich will be available in December for a limited time only.

The McRib sandwich first became available in 1981. The boneless pork — coated with barbecue sauce — served with slivered onions and a pickle on a hoagie bun. It is a huge hit for McDonald’s lovers ever since. Of course, fans have always loved McDonald’s Big Mac and Quarter Pounders sandwiches too.

