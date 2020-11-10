Krispy Kreme Launches Two Caramel Doughtnuts for Limited Time

Krispy Kreme has released a new flavor for this fall — Caramel glaze. The company announced that caramel lovers will be able to try this brand new flavor starting Nov. 9, 2020, to November 22.

This is the first time ever that Krispy Kreme has offered the delectable donut. Really wanting to awe their fans the company is also offering the Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut. Both are the classic Krispy Kreme dipped in a caramel glaze.

The Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut is topped with salted crunch toppings. The caramel glaze is just one of the most recent flavors the company has introduced in recent years. Some of the flavors that have been added are lemon, blueberry, chocolate, coffee, and strawberry.

The news of Krispy Kreme’s new caramel flavors has fans reacting with excitement on social media. Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, Dave Skena spoke to caramel lovers directly during his press release.

Skena described eating the doughnut as mind-blowing. He further stated that the doughnut was extremely yummy.

You’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness.

At the beginning of the year, the company announced they had added mini doughnuts to their menu. The idea behind the mini doughnuts was to assist those who want to stick to their diets and have a special treat.

The mini doughnut offers the amazing Krispy Kreme doughnut for under 100 calories. The four main flavors of the mini doughnut are the original glazed, chocolate iced, chocolate icing with sprinkles, and strawberry glazed with sprinkles.

These new caramel glazed doughnut will only be offered for a limited time at participating locations. So whatever the reason may be to go get your sweet fix, why not run out to Krispy Kreme.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Yahoo!: Krispy Kreme Is Adding Caramel Glazed Donuts To Menus For A Limited Time And We Are PUMPED; Kristin Salaky

People: Krispy Kreme Is Selling Caramel-Glazed Donuts for the First Time Ever; Nicholas Rice

Thrillist: Krispy Kreme Just Launched All-New Mini Donuts & You Can Try Them for Free; Ruby Anderson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Jim, the Photographer’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

