Broadcast Journalism Training in Lawndale Provides a Path Toward Success [Video]

Don't like to read?

The News School (TNS) Broadcast Journalism program is greatly needed in Lawndale and surrounding communities. In addition to writing, the program covers every facet of communication media —television, radio, and video.

The need for all these aspects of journalism to be taught cannot be stressed enough, especially in North Lawndale — an area that can be considered a knowledge desert.

In 2019, Illinois experienced its lowest high school drop-out rate, slightly over five percent. The cost of quitting school is staggering, and students graduating from high school ill-prepared to enter the job market or college further hurts the community.

Students who drop out of school face social stigma, fewer job opportunities, lower-income potential, and a higher probability of involvement with the criminal justice system. Students who graduate ill-prepared are subject to the same disadvantages as a high school drop-out.

North Lawndale and surrounding communities disproportionately experience these social inequities.

TNS Broadcast Journalism Program Strives to Overcome Obstacles Impeding Success

Research shows that the core skills learned through journalism training, verbal and written communications, information analysis, flexibility, objectivity, media-savvy, editing, and research apply to various careers.

In 2017, TNS began to make a dent in this disparity by offering journalism training. The structure of the program first acknowledges the community needs improved literacy. TNS believes it is not only important to increase the ability to read and write but to do so comprehensively.

Interns join the program with varying levels of basic grammar and computer skills. They develop these skills quickly due to the low intern to teaching staff ratio.

Through the TNS Broadcast Journalism program, North Lawndale residents have the opportunity to communicate thoughts, feelings, and ideas on a broad scale, which is a much-needed commodity.

Since the internet has redefined journalism, eliminating some traditional positions and opening up new opportunities, TNS developed a broadcasting component — creating and distributing audio or video content dispersed via any electronic mass communications medium.

Broadcast Journalism requires the mastery of several skills encompassing everything from pre-to-post production. At the most basic level, interns are taught to recognize newsworthy content and write a post for online publication.

From the story, a script is created to be placed into the teleprompter. Interns master setting up the staging area beginning with proper green screen, lighting, and camera placement. They experience what it takes to be in front of and behind the camera.

Taking college courses to develop these skills is expensive. Due to the cost, young men and women of color would never have the opportunity to develop this skillset if not for the TNS Journalism Broadcasting program.

TNS does not ask for anything beyond the desire to improve one’s life by building marketable skills. The program has a proven track record and hopes to continue its invaluable Broadcast Journalism training.

Now is the time for grant writers and social services agencies to provide the community with the opportunity to learn the elements of media television, radio, and writing — skills TNS is passionate about sharing with its participants.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi and Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gricelda Chandler – Used With Permission

Inset Image Courtesy of Frank’s Pixabay Page – Creative Common License