CDC Predicts 362,000 People Will Die of Coronavirus by January 2

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that 362,000 people will pass away from coronavirus by Jan. 2, 2021. Between Jan. 21 and Dec. 10, 2020, the CDC reports nearly 300,000 coronaviruses fatalities and 15 million reported coronavirus cases.

Over the next month, the CDC predicts newly reported coronavirus related deaths will increase. They believe the United States could see from 12,600 to 23,400 new deaths by Jan. 2, 2021. That means the country’s death toll could reach anywhere from 332,000 to 362,000 coronavirus deaths.

Their prediction is based on 40 modeling groups — 37 of the 40 provided forecasts for new and total death. Of the remaining three, one forecasted new deaths, leaving two groups forecasting total deaths only.

Based on data from the COVID Tracking Project, the United States hit a new record on Dec. 9, 2020, for new deaths in a single day — there were 3,054 deaths from the virus surpassing the previous record on May 7, of 2,769.

The COVID Tracking Project reported 211 million people have been tested and 15.2 million of them tested positive for the virus —280,488 people have passed away. As the winter cold months approach, many people will be forced to stay indoors where the virus spreads more easily, the CDC projected that the coronavirus death rate will increase.

Whereas, the CDC reports different numbers. They reported that 288,762 people passed away from the coronavirus and 15.3 million people tested positive for the virus.

CDC Robert Redfield Allegedly Instructed His Staff to Delete Emails F6rom Trump Appointee

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield told his staff to delete any emails from the Trump appointee who wanted to take control of the agency’s scientific reports on the pandemic.

In a closed-door interview with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the head of the scientific publications branch and editor of the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) Dr. Charlotte Kent said that she was informed to delete emails.

The Chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Rep. Jim Clyburn (D- S.C.) stated in a letter:

To instruct staff to delete documents is unethical and may be a violation of federal record-keeping requirements, federal employees are obligated to perserve documents.

Even though Redfield told his staff to ignore Dr. Alexander’s comments, he did not deny telling his staff to delete emails.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Sources:

The Hill: New CDC coronavirus forecast: 362,000 dead by Jan. 2; by Celine Castronuovo

Politico: CDC’s Redfield told staff to delete email, official tells House watchdog; by Dan Diamond

The COVID Tracking Project: The public deserves the most complete data available about COVID-19 in the US. No official source is providing it, so we are.

Featured Image Courtesy of CDC Global’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of CDC Global’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License