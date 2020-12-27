Chicago Detectives Alert Residents of Apartment Burglaries in Gresham Area

Don't like to read?

A series of apartment burglaries in Chicago’s 6th District prompts the Bureau of Detectives to alert residents on Dec. 27, 2020. The unknown offenders of these forced entry burglaries made their way into the apartments through either front or rear door entrances.

The noted the burglaries occurred between December 3 and 19 on the 624 and 631 beats. Investigators report the thieves have taken wallets, purses, televisions, jewelry, cell phones, Apple iPads, video game systems, and other miscellaneous items.

Chicago detective’s reports of incident times and locations:

8200 block of South Maryland Ave. on December 3, at 10:30 a.m. CT.

7900 block of South Dobson Ave. on December 9, sometime between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

8100 block of South Maryland Ave.; occurring between 9 a.m. on December 12 and 11:20 a.m. on December 13.

8200 block of South Ingleside Ave. on December 13 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

8100 block of South Dobson Ave.; occurring between 6 p.m. on December 19 and 9:50 a.m. on December 20.

Suggested practices to decrease the risk of becoming a home burglary victim include:

Make sure to secure all windows and doors, ensure the entry door to the building is locked, keep gates locked, and yard fences secure.

Remember to notify a trusted neighbor, friend, or relative when planning to be out of town.

Maintaining a record of serial numbers and photos of electronic devices will help identify property recovered from burglaries. Moreover, having that information is essential when filing a claim with insurance companies.

Installing alarms or surveillance systems are effective methods of preventing burglaries and other crimes.

Be aware of this situation and alert neighbors in the area about this crime.

Call 911 immediately and give the officer a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

To provide any information about these burglaries, please call the Area South Detective Division at 312-747-8273.

Please reference the following RD#: JD-450748, JD-454696, JD-457940, JD-458478, JD-464362.

