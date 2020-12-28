U.S. Army Sergeant Charged With Murder in Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting

Don't like to read?

Winnebago County State’s Attorney announced the perpetrator of the shooting at Don Carter Lanes was officially charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder on Dec. 27, 2020.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Duke Webb, an Army sergeant stationed at Camp Bull Simmons, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

He was taken into custody shortly after the Rockford Police officers arrived at the shooting scene. Webb tried to conceal his weapons before being apprehended. He was arrested without officers firing a shot, reports Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

His seemingly random shooting spree killed three and wounded three people — names have not been released. The deceased victims, all male, were 73, 65, and 69 years old.

One of the injured is a 14-year-old male who was shot in the face. He was airlifted to a Madison hospital and is in stable condition.

Another non-fatal shooting victim who underwent surgery after being shot several times remains in critical condition. He is 62 years old.

The final victim was shot in the shoulder. The 16-year-old female was treated and released.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said he is “confident the officers that were on the scene in the building were able to stop further violence.”

He explained there were as many as 25 people in the building when the shooting began — most escaped or hid. The two wounded teens were in the carryout section, picking up food.

The U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) commander released a statement about Army Sgt. 1st Class Webb.

He confirmed the suspect is attached to the 7th Special Forces Group and works as a special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant. Webb is on leave.

Col. John W. Sannes expressed shock and sadness over the tragic event. He offers thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.

He added the U.S. Army would assist the Rockford Police in whatever manner is needed during the shooting investigation.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

