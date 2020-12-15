CW to Reboot ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’

Earlier this year the CW said goodbye to their hit “Supernatural.” But have no fear fans Jared Padalecki has already begun working on a new series. The CW announced they are rebooting “Walker, Texas Ranger” on Dec. 14, 2020.

The rebooted series is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. CT. First footage of the “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot was posted by Padalecki’s Twitter page.

Padalecki seems to transition into the role of Cordell Walker seamlessly. He effortlessly portrayed the scorned widow role as did Chuck Norris when he played Walker.

The CW trailer teases the viewer by not showing much about the show. They did showcase the death of Walker’s wife and some of Padalecki’s lines as Cordell.

Although CW fans are saddened by the end of “Supernatural” most are excited to see Padalecki back on the screen. The hashtag WalkerIsComing soon began trending after CW made the big announcement.

The original “Walker, Texas Ranger” originally aired on CBS back in 1993. Norris who played Cordell Walker soon became a fan favorite for nine seasons.

Padalecki fans already believe that he will be able to bring his character to life. Especially since a lot of his emotions mimic his character, Sam Winchester from his other CW show.

Keegan Allen will be playing Walker’s younger brother Liam Walker. Playing the patriarch of the Walker family will be Mitch Pileggi — Bonham. Padalecki’s wife, Genevieve, will play Cordell’s late wife.

According to the CW’s release, Padalecki’s will be playing a widower — with his own moral code — who has to raise his son and daughter. His son will be played by Kale Culley who is known for his role in “Me, Myself, and I.” The daughter will be played by “Sharp Objects” actress Violet Brinson.

For the first time in Texas Rangers’ history, Paladecki’s partner will be played by Lindsey Morgan from “The 100.”

Many people are excited for the reboot to begin next year.

