FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Individuals 16 and Older

After days of discussion and mediation, the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States. Initially, a panel of outside advisers voted to recommend FDA approval on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The following day, the FDA signed off, making way for individuals ages 16 and older eligible to be inoculated.

Vaccinations for health workers and nursing home residents will be forthcoming in a matter of days.

Like the U.K. and other countries, America is pushing to vaccinate as many people as possible during the onset of what is likely to be a tragically deadly winter. The CDC forecasts there could be over 300,000 dead from the virus by the beginning of January.

Unfortunately, the United States took longer to approve Pfizer’s vaccine than Britain, whose health agency’s reputation swifter than the FDA. At this time, doses are in short supply and rationed.

This story is evolving and will be updated.

