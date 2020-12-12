Supreme Court Denies Texas Case to Disenfranchise Millions of Voters

The Supreme Court has denied the state of Texas’ request to file lawsuits against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All of the justices, including President Trump’s appointees, disallowed the case to disenfranchise as many as 10 million voters on Dec. 11, 2020.

In an unsigned order, the court said Texas has no standing to pursue a case against other states’ handling of their elections. The justices stated the state had not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the matter.

This is the second case the Supreme Court has rejected. On Tuesday, December 8, they turned away a similar case brought by Republicans from Pennsylvania with a one-line decision.

It is apparent the justices have refused to be a party to Trump’s losing campaign to overturn the election he lost on November 7.

More than 40 cases have been filed on behalf of the Trump campaign to subvert the election. All but one were denied.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

