Texas AG Ken Paxton’s Legal Entanglements SCOTUS, FBI, and Pardon Rumors

The Texas attorney general was put on notice over the Supreme Court Case in which he requests authorization to sue three states. Ken Paxton found himself the topic of an editorial in The Dallas Morning News on Dec. 10, 2020. His legal entanglements include an FBI investigation and rumors SCOTUS case is essentially a quid pro quo stunt seeking a Presidential pardon.

Paxton is stuck in a spider web of his own making. The aforementioned editorial called him out for filing a frivolous lawsuit declaring it is an “actual threat to our electoral system.” They lamented his intent to invalidate millions of ballots legally cast by voters in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit filed with the highest court in America alleges the battleground states held tainted elections by not following their Constitutions, is a case which “will fail on the merits,” the editorial staff writes. “Every piece of evidence shows the same result. Donald Trump lost the election.”

They further warned Paxton that his decisions have consequences and likened the case to “crying wolf when there is no animal in sight.” Furthermore, he is using his position to fuel cynicism and empower conspiracy theorists is unbecoming of his office.

Their request is Paxton withdraw the case immediately, or his tenure as attorney general will be subject to change. Currently serving his second term, the AG is up for reelection in 2022, but the Tea Party Conservative could find himself removed from office early.

Paxton’s FBI Entanglement

On Thursday, a report surfaced stating the FBI issued at least one subpoena seeking information from Paxton the day before. It is not clear what the Bureau has requested or if anything was seized. However, at least a portion of his legal problem arose during investigations of “allegations of bribery and abuse of office,” according to The Hill.

Several current and former aides sent notification to the Texas human resources office claiming to have given federal authorities information.

Paxton’s staff alerted the FBI about his actions regarding a wealthy donor — Nate Paul.

In the report, the whistleblowers asserted Paxton’s relationship with Paul should be investigated. The complaint suggests Paul hired a woman based on the AG’s recommendation. On the surface, that is not a big deal, but the claim also asserts Paxton had an affair with her.

Moreover, it is believed he used his power to aid Paul after the latter claimed: “the FBI improperly raided his home and offices last year.”

The whistleblowers declared the AG decision making had become less rational in his decision making and increasingly resistant to criticism. Each of the complainants was either put on leave, resigned, or fired. Four of them declare his actions against them were retaliatory.

Naturally, Paxton dismisses their claims as “overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts.”

Interestingly, the case he presented to the United States Supreme Court is also blown out of proportion, based on hearsay, conspiracy theories, and misrepresentation.

Rumors Paxton Is Seeking a Presidential Pardon

Since Paxton is under investigation by the FBI, a presidential pardon against pending federal charges would be helpful. Trump might accommodate him.

No one can definitively state a pardon is the reason behind a seemingly pointless SCOTUS lawsuit. But there are rumors and certainly enough circumstantial evidence to presume they hold some merit.

If, in fact, the whistleblowers’ complaint about the AG acting irrational in his decision making, perhaps the election irregularities case is a ploy to gain Trump’s attention.

Trump posted this tweet on Wednesday:

The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET.

The president claims he joined the case. At the very least, he is trying. Trump filed his own suit with SCOTUS to be allowed to present himself as a candidate seeking reelection — not as the President of the United States to become part of Paxton’s lawsuit.

Paxton and other Republicans visited the White House on December 10. However, the public can only speculate about their conversation. The Texas AG’s attorney, Philip H. Hilder, refused to disclose the nature of discussions between his client and Trump.

Marc Elias, the Democrat’s lead attorney describes the Texas case as “an act of some bizarre-world desperation.” He says he does not know if the case is about politics, but he thinks Paxton is using the case to garner an atta-boy in the form of a pardon.

What Will Be SCOTUS’ Response?

Currently, the American people are in a holding pattern, waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. Will they allow Paxton to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin? Will the justices stand behind the U.S. Constitution?

While hours pass as voters’ rights are being determined, Democrats and sane Republicans wait. Many commentators and journalists adamantly state Paxton’s case is, like all of the other suits filed on behalf of the Trump campaign, not worth the paper it is written upon.

If the Supreme Court does not allow Paxton’s case to proceed, televangelist Pat Robertson proclaims a miracle will happen:

God is never late. We declared on this program, and you joined with me, that God almighty was gonna do a miracle and stop the theft of our election and the fraud that was being perpetrated on the American people, and that God himself would intervene.

Certainly, the Bible demonstrates God’s power, which is not being disputed here, but when God walked the earth as a man his miracles were by majority healing. America does need a supernatural miracle to heal this nation.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

