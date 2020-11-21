Trump’s Frantic Moves to Subvert the Election Unpatriotic and Un-American

Just when it seems as though America will finally be out from under Donald Trump’s so-called leadership, he stoops lower. No one should be surprised at the president’s unpatriotic and un-American behavior. It appears no action is below him in his bid to remain in office for a second term no matter the cost — even subversion. On Nov. 21, 2020, CNN’s Zachary Wolf wrote:

Overturning elections sounds like the stuff of secret deals in smoke-filled rooms, but President Donald Trump’s not even trying to hide his effort to subvert the results of the election as President-elect Joe Biden’s margin widens to more than 6 million votes.

The Trump campaign filed lawsuits in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin, which have not succeeded in anything more than spotlighting his unrelenting willingness to disregard the rule of law. These cases were dismissed due to lack of evidence as his lawyers failed to provide proof to back up their allegations the election was fraudulent.

Trump’s Blatant Move to Subvert the Election

He began pushing the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan to reverse their elections certification.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the current situation began when the county canvassers announced they were deadlocked — 2-2 along party lines. Even after at least 10 of Trump’s lawsuits were dropped, the Republican canvassers felt it inappropriate to certify the election.

Several hours later, the deadlock broke in favor of Joe Biden over Trump. However, the following day the GOP canvassers wanted to rescind their votes. This reportedly happened after one of them received a phone call from President Trump.

They claimed they felt pressured to certify Biden’s victory. It is, however, their duty to certify the election as the people voted — the majority of voters chose Biden.

In a truly unpatriotic but not surprising move, Trump summoned the state’s Republican legislators to the White House. The American people were not privy to the conversation, but reports indicate at least one lawyer was also in the meeting.

When questioned about the meeting, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied the meeting was conspiratorial — she held to the Trump-party line as usual. Unfortunately for the press secretary, the world has been witness to the most corrupt presidency for the past four years, which always makes her claims questionable.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield were not moved in their dedication to a fair and legal outcome. They stated Trump provided no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the state’s electoral process.

Based on their remarks, it appears the president was unable to convince them. While his motive was unclear, it is no stretch to believe he asked them to intercede on his behalf with the state canvassers. He probably asked them to convince the canvassers to disregard the election outcome and assign the electoral votes to him.

Since he was unsuccessful with Michigan, many posit his next target will be Pennsylvania.

“We the People” Respond to Trump’s Unapologetic Un-American Actions

Harsh language describing Trump’s lack of patriotism is visible on social media. A Twitter user posted a comment that identified Trump’s behavior as sedition. The tweet was liked 2,000 times.

The Sedition Law of 1918 was enacted after antagonistic politicians pushed back against the Woodrow Wilson administration’s position on WWI. The law made it illegal to say or do anything to subvert the war effort.

Others point out Trump has committed crimes against the United States by his attempts to overturn the election. One word is repeated — treason. As defined by Merrian-Webster, treason fits better than sedition:

The offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance. The betrayal of a trust.

No matter what laws Trump breaks in his attempt to remain in office, on Jan. 20, 2021, he will no longer be the President of the United States. Biden will assume the difficult position of undoing the damage inflicted by Trump here and abroad.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of Joe Flood’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

