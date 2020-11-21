Maine Woman Accused in Threatening to Kill and Decapitate Susan Collins

A Bangor, Maine woman — Katrina F. Preble — has been accused of leaving Senator Susan Collins a series of threatening voicemails. According to Maine’s Portland Press Herald, Preble allegedly left eight messages for Collins after the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

FBI Special Agent Michael Verhar is the one who filed the affidavit against the Maine woman. Verhar’s complaint states that Preble left two of the voicemails on November 6. She left these messages at Collin’s Bangor office. Allegedly Preble rambled in two of the messages, mainly insulting and accusing Collins.

On three separate occasions, the caller states explicitly that she will kill Susan Collins. In addition, the caller states, ‘I’m going to shoot you in the (expletive) face, Susan.’

Special Agent Verhar and a Bangor police officer visited Preble’s home on November 6. They only interviewed the Maine woman at that time.

According to the affidavit, Preble was very “uncooperative” even “hostile” when they questioned her. Preble claimed the Maine Senator threatened her life.

Ms. Preble said she was not a threat to Senator Collins and she had the right to tell Senator Collins that she would defend herself with deadly force.

The Maine woman left six more messages threatening Collins at her office in Washington, D.C., on November 11. One of the volatile messages Preble left Collins stated, “We the people are going to put you in front of the firing squads, stretch you by the neck. Decapitate you.”

The FBI claims there is enough probable cause to charge Preble with a federal crime. Due to the fact that the Maine woman threatens Collins across interstate lines.

Christopher Knight, the spokesman for Collins, spoke highly of all those involved in the investigation. Preble was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020.

On November 20, a federal judge ordered Preble to undergo a psychiatric exam to see if the Maine woman can stand trial. The Maine woman has been charged with two counts of interstate threats — due to both voicemail servers being located outside of Maine.

United States Magistrate Judge John Nivison ordered that Preble be held without bail until completion of the evaluation. The psychiatric exam will be performed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Originally Preble was due to appear in court on Wednesday. However, after meeting with his client Federal Defender James Nixon began filing a motion for a psychological evaluation.

If Preble is found to have a mental illness, steps will be taken to help her become mentally stable. If convicted the Maine woman could face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Bangor Daily News: Woman accused of threatening to kill, decapitate Susan Collins will undergo evaluation by Judy Harrison

Portland Press Herald: Bangor woman charged with threatening to kill Sen. Collins by Dennis Hoey

Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Jimmy Emerson, DVM’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

