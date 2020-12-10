17 Republican-Led States Join Texas AG’s Election Lawsuit Madness

Seventeen Republican Attorney Generals came forward on Dec. 9, 2020, to encourage the United States Supreme Court to hear the case brought by Texas Republican AG Ken Paxton. The suit alleges election methods in four battleground states are illegal.

Paxton filed the case before SCOTUS on December 8. The Texas AG is seeking permission to sue Republican-led states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — over their voting methods.

Their intent is to take President-elect Joe Biden’s projected electoral votes and reassign them to President Donald Trump.

Ultimately, these Republican AGs want a court to declare the election invalid. Should the United States Supreme Court find in Paxton’s favor, the outcome would be a disastrous blow to the Democracy Americans hold so dear.

Georgia’s Republican lawmakers and election officials declare the president and his lackey’s voter fraud claims are harmful, baseless, and problematic.

Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager for Georgia, says the president is spouting misinformation and falsehoods. The Republican is concerned Trump’s rhetoric about fraud will incite violence.

Georgia Secretary of State Republican Brad Raffensperger not only declared Biden the state’s victor three times, but he stands by his evaluation of the election process. He said their investigation into possible voter fraud found nothing significant enough to overturn the election.

Mitt Romney (R-Mass.) expressed his feelings on the matter:

Madness. This is madness. We have a process. Recounts are appropriate. Going to the court is appropriate. Pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate. But trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness.

Republican Attorney Generals Support Paxton’s Case

Republican AGs are all from states where President Donald Trump emerged victoriously.

Those supporting Paxton’s case are Steve Marshall (Ala.), Leslie Rutledge (Ark.), Ashley Moody (Fla.), Curtis T. Hill Jr. (Ind.), Derek Schmidt (Kan.), Jeff Landry (La.), Lynn Fitch (Miss.), Eric Schmitt (Mo.), Tim Fox (Mont.), Doug Peterson (Neb.), Wayne Stenehjem (N.D), Mike Hunter (Okla.), Alan Wilson (S.C.), Jason R. Ravnsborg (S.D.), Herbert H. Slatery III (Tenn.), Sean D. Reyes (Utah), and Patrick Morrisey (W.V.).

Arkansas Republican AG Rutledge released the following statement explaining her position:

Arkansans and Americans across the country have real concerns about the lack of integrity in our federal elections this year. After reviewing the motion filed by Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, I have determined that I will support the motion by the State of Texas in all legally appropriate manners. The integrity of our elections is a critical part of our nation and it must be upheld.

Tired of Waiting Trump Chooses Aggressive Maneuver

Individuals on behalf of the Trump campaign and Republican lawmakers have filed at least 40 lawsuits trying to overturn the election since the results were declared. Many ended up before state Supreme Courts — each case was denied.

On December 8, another lawsuit was filed by U.S. Rep. Republican Mike Kelly (Penn.). After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected his assertion the election was fraud-ridden, he appealed to SCOTUS. His case was denied.

Tired of not being in the spotlight, America’s own reality-star president decided to plunge into the legal fray. On December 9, he petitioned the United States Supreme Court to allow him to join the Texas case as a reelection candidate — not the U.S. President. The Justices have not ruled in this case as yet.

2020 Presidential Election Outcome

The election outcome was declared after several days of anxious days for both Republicans and Democrats. On November 7, Joe Biden became the projected winner of the presidential race.

After all of the ballots were tallied and the recounts completed, President-elect Biden garnered 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. He also topped the president with 81,282,903 votes equalling 51.4 percent of the popular vote.

Since then, despite all of Trump and his allies’ legal efforts, Biden is planning on becoming the 46th United States President when he is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

Opinion News by Cathy Milne-Ware

