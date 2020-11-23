Donald Trump Continues to Try to Overturn 2020 Election Results

President Donald Trump wants the Republican legislature to overturn election results in states that Joe Biden won. He held a meeting at the White House with Republican leaders of Michigan’s Senate and the House of Representatives. It is unclear what Trump discussed, but many believe that he is trying to stay in power as the President of the United States, according to Politico on Nov. 22, 2020.

Trump claims to have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes in at least four states. He wants State Representatives in Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennslyvania to back him. He said:

Why is Joe Biden forming a cabinet when my investors have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, I have enough to flip at least four states, hopefully, the courts or legislators will maintain the integrity of our election, and have the courage to do what has to be done.

He wants to persuade GOP-Legislators in battleground states to intervene and give the election to him. His personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has filed a case in Pennslyvania.

The Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer stated:

The constituion does not allow a state legislature to do what Trump wants Michican state legislatures to do, no state ledislature in the United States history has ever ignored the results of a popular vote election and took control from voters.

State legislatures have no authority over election results; electors are selected based on the popular votes.

Pennsylvania Judge Clears Way for Biden After Dismissing Trump’s Lawsuit

United States district judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport Pennslyvania rejected the Trump campaign request. They wanted to overturn election results in swing states across the country. He refused to throw out the Pennsylvania vote. Biden won more than 81,000 votes in that state. Brann stated,

Plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden to state a claim upon which relief may be granted. This can not justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all voters of its sixth most popular states in the United States.

Rudy Giuliani wanted the judge to believe that the state committed voter fraud and give them credibility for their suspicions. He also wanted him to help Trump overturn 2020 popular votes in Pennsylvania. But the well-known Republican, Brann, refused to. The answer to invalidated ballots is not to invalidate millions more,” Brann wrote.

The state of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would not be enough for Trump to be re-elected after Biden flipped Georgia. In Wisconsin, Biden won by over 20,000 votes — a recount is being conducted.

Giuliani argued that the Equal Protection rights of two Pennsylvania voters were violated because the state allowed counties to decide whether the voters could fix absentee ballots sent in with technical problems. The two voters that are part of the case said that their counties were not allowed to cure their ballots, while other counties like Democratic Philadephia county were allowed to cure absentee ballots.

7 counties led by Biden and the Pennsylvania Secretary of state Kathy Boockvar, argued that Trump had already raised similar accusations.

So he wanted the votes in Pennsylvania blocked by court order, which could deprive Biden of the state’s 20 Electoral College votes.

After the public was made aware of the judge’s decision, Republican Senator Pat Toomey congratulated President-elect Biden. Since the election, this is at least the 30th loss or withdrawal of a case from the Trump Campaign. Toomey stated,

Judge Brann, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all options to challenge the results of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.

Biden spokesperson Mike Gwin was excited about Brann’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit.

The people demand more and the country will not tolerate Trump’s attempt to reverse the 2020 election results.

Biden, the former vice president, has won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States.

