Journalist and Activist Gunned Downed in Afghanistan [Video]

TV Journalist and activist, Malala Maiwand, was gunned down in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan while on her way to work on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, according to the governor’s spokeswoman.

Gunmen blasted Maiwand’s car with her driver inside shortly after they departed her home.

Bombings claimed the lives of two popular journalists in separate incidents in Afghanistan just last month. On Nov. 7, an explosive device was placed on Yama Siawash’s car. A magnetic bomb caused the explosion of Aliyas Dayee’s car on Nov. 12.

A total of 10 journalists have been murdered in Afghanistan since January 2020, according to Mujeeb Khelvatgar, who works for an Afghan company that advocates for open media.

In addition to being a journalist, Maiwand who was 26 years old, was also an activist and radio presenter. She advocated for women’s and children’s rights in Afghan. Ten years ago, Mawiand’s mother was also gunned down, according to a family member. Her mother advocated for the rights of women to be educated.

The British Ambassador to Afghanistan, Alison Blake, took to Twitter to condemn the killing. She urged followers to uphold #PressFreedom. She posted, in part:

We must unite to uphold #PressFreedom, their deaths must be investigated and their killers face justice for this wicked act.

Some have called the attack a “war crime,” and a “terrorist attack.” The Islamic State in Afghanistan, took credit for the ambush, according to the SITE Intelligence Group who monitors ISIS communications. The Taliban has denied involvement.

Maiwand’s father asked the government to do more than just promise to fully investigate the ordeal. He wants the killers captured who are responsible for the deadly attack.

Written by Sheree Bynum

