AvKARE Recalls Erectile Dysfunction and Depression Meds Due to ‘Mix Up’

A company based out of Tennesse — AvKARE, Inc. — has issued a recall on two lots of their generic prescription drugs. The company has voluntarily recalled their Trazadone 100mg tablets and Sildenafil 100mg tablets due to a mix-up in the factory. This recall was announced on Dec. 9, 2020.

AvKARE Discusses How the Mix-Up Happened

A third party facility has inadvertently packaged the two drugs together during bottling. Sildenafil is the generic name for Viagra. Which is a PDE-5 inhibitor used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Trazadone hydrochloride is the generic medication for Desyrel. It is used to treat people with major depressive disorder.

According to AvKARE, the two drugs “were distributed to our distributors and wholesalers, and then further distributed nationwide.”

Sildenafil poses serious health risks for people who have underlying health issues, such as high blood pressure and heart disease. Furthermore, those who already use alpha-blockers or nitrates could experience potentially dangerous low blood pressure.

Unintentional or accidental intake of trazodone could posses adverse health consequences for people. Side effects include constipation, somnolence, blurred vision, sedation, and drowsiness. Some older people may be at risk of falling or having their driving impaired while on the medication.

All Recalled Drugs Need to be Returned to AvKARE

At this time AvKARE has not received any reports of adverse events happening related to this recall. AvKARE has notified all of its consumers and distributors about the recall.

They have asked distributors to contact them via phone or email if they obtain any of the recalled medications. Anyone who has experienced any adverse events should contact their medical providers or physician.

AvKARE’s announcement was reposted on the U.S.Food and Drug Administration’s website. The lot number for the sildenafil is 36884 with the expiration date of March 2022. For the trazodone, it is lot number 36783 with the expiration date of June 2022.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image by Sage Ross Courtesy Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inline Image by ProjectManhattan Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License